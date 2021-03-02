International
PM says no one will be allowed to interfere in COVID-19 vaccination process
Prime Minister, Most Honorable. Andrew Holness, is assuring that no one will be allowed to interfere in the imminent coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination process for Jamaicans.
All our Ministers, all our political staff are directed so that they do not interfere in the set inoculation schedule. No one should call any Minister or any political figure to overcome the vaccination. I am very clear about that. If it comes to my attention, there will be serious action, said the Prime Minister.
Mr Holness, who was speaking at a press conference from the Office of the Prime Minister at the Media Center on 28 February, said the statement was in line with the principle of transparency, which is one of the three basic principles the Cabinet has agreed to. lead the process Others are equity and efficiency.
The public should be assured that there is no favoritism in vaccination. So, once [Health] The Minister and his team, meaning the Permanent Secretary, Chief Medical Officer (OPM) and other diligent officials of the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] determine what is the schedule and priority of vaccination, then no one should try to bypass the process that can not work, he stressed.
Regarding the principle of efficiency, the Prime Minister informed that this is related to the way in which the Government will administer vaccination.
If we offer you the vaccine and you do not get it, then we will go to the other person because we can not leave it there waiting for you the vaccine will be broken and we lose that money. So we will find the most efficient way to distribute the vaccine, he said.
Mr Holness further noted that vaccines will be delivered on an equitable basis, which means that those who need them most, those who are most vulnerable, these are the people who should receive them. pari.
In the meantime, the Prime Minister is again assuring the nation that the Government has tried to ensure the selection of only safe and approved vaccines for Jamaica.
The mandate of governments is to identify and provide 3.5 million doses of vaccine by March 2021 to administer approximately 65 percent of the Jamaican population.
Giving further details, the Minister of Health and Welfare, Dr. Christopher Tufton revealed that Jamaica is expected to receive 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, donated by the Government of India, on Thursday or before this Thursday.
In addition, through the countries agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Global Access Vaccine (COVAX) Facility, another 14,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered to the island on or before March 11th.
The COVAX facility was created to accelerate equal access by countries globally to appropriate, safe and effective vaccines, and other modalities and arrangements.
This supply represents the first installment of a total allocation of approximately 124,800 vaccine doses under the COVAX agreement in the first instance. Other allocations in that first group, we expect from now until May, he said.
Minister Tufton further informed that the allocation under the African Medical Supply Platform, another route we have worked on and that includes CARICOM, has been approved for a total of 1.8 million doses of vaccine to be supplied to Jamaica starting in April.
