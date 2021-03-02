Jihadists attack city, humanitarian post in northeastern Nigeria





The attackers arrived by truck and motorbike, surrounding residents and people staying in a camp for people who have been displaced within Nigeria, residents said. The member representing Dikwa in the Borno State Assembly House, Zakaria Dikwa, said they set fire to the police station, the main health center and attacked humanitarian offices and fled in their vehicles. The attack was massive because Boko Haram fighters went there with over 13 trucks of weapons, all their bodies were glued to the mud, he said. The military later confirmed that the fighters were affiliated with Boko Haram, a branch of the Islamic State of West Africa, known as ISWAP. He said in a statement on Tuesday that the army had routed jihadists from Dikwa with heavy bombardment and firepower. The jihadists tried to occupy the city after hearing the distribution of food. UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria Edward Kallon also confirmed an attack on humanitarian facilities in Dikwa, saying some aid facilities were directly targeted, in a statement issued by the UNOCHA office in Nigeria. The attack started last night and while the information is still going on, I am angry when I heard the premises of several aid agencies and a hospital was reported to have burned or sustained damage, he said. I strongly condemn the attack and am deeply concerned for the safety and security of civilians in Dikwa, including displaced people inside and outside the camps and thousands of people who had returned to the community to rebuild their lives after years of displacement. The attack will affect the support provided to nearly 100,000 people who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance and protection, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic risks spreading to the state of Borno, he said. ISWAP split from Boko Haram in 2016 and has become a threat in the region. Nigeria has been fighting the more than 10-year-old Boko Haram insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

