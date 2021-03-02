The Saudi COVID vaccine campaign is expanding as cases continue to rise





RIYADH: People traveling from Saudi Arabia to Cyprus will not have to quarantine as the Kingdom was ranked among the least risky countries for the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The eastern Mediterranean country welcomed the return of tourists Monday using a color category system. Saudi Arabia is placed in the most favorable green category along with countries such as Singapore, Australia, Iceland and New Zealand. About 44 countries are categorized as green, orange or red. The rest fall into the gray category, whose citizens would require special permission to travel to Cyprus. The Kingdom was placed in the green category because of its rapid response to the outbreak of the virus by enforcing curfews, travel bans and the establishment of equal access testing and vaccination centers. Any traveler arriving in Cyprus from Saudi Arabia will not have to undergo any period of quarantine or self-isolation. There will be no requirement for them to hold a COVID-19 test certificate, although during March they will have to take a free COVID-19 test provided by the Cypriot Ministry of Health. The ranking system places countries according to their number of cases and potential exposure to those coming from them, and the list will be updated weekly. Tourism supports the Cypriot economy with almost 4 million tourists visiting in 2019.

