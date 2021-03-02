Manchester firefighters criticized for ‘staying around’, attack investigation said | Attack on Manchester Arena





A crying paramedic asked firefighters why they were stationed instead of helping victims a mile away in the Manchester Arena bombing, has heard the public investigation into the attack. The first car fire did not reach the scene just two hours after the blast that killed 22 people and injured hundreds at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. On Tuesday, the investigation heard evidence from firefighters involved in the emergency response. Alan Topping, a retired firefighter who was a duty officer overnight, said after the attack that he felt ashamed of being a firefighter. Topping told the hearing that, at the time of their arrival, specialized teams that could have treated and relocated victims would not offer as much help and said they should be there within five to 10 minutes. The investigation has previously heard that the Greater Manchester police declared Operation Plato, the code name for a robbery attack with firearms, amid erroneous reports of gunshots. However, police failed to inform the fire and ambulance services, and none of the emergency services met at the meeting place to discuss a planned response. Investigative Adviser Paul Greaney QC read the story of a firefighter who recalled that a desperate paramedic came crying, begging us to go and help her correct words were: What are you doing just standing here? There are people dying, we need your help. I just got an 18-year-old girl in the back of an ambulance who died on the way to the hospital and you too are just around. Topping admitted that he had little understanding of the reasons for the inaction and told the investigation that there was a lot of anger, frustration, confusion among the crews who were eager to be kept away from the scene. Topping agreed with John Cooper QC, representing grieving families, that the scene at Thompson Street station where fire crews were being held felt wrong because the important resources and services his colleagues could have provided were simply lost. I felt ashamed that I was a firefighter and felt as if we had disappointed the people of Greater Manchester. We were there to help and did not do our job. I just feel very sad that we did not attend for the families.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos