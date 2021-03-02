



All planned coal projects around the world should be canceled to end deadly dependence on the most polluting fuel, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said on Tuesday. Giving up coal from the electricity sector is the single most important step in tackling the climate crisis, he said. Guterress’ s call came at the opening of a summit of Strengthening the Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), a group of governments and businesses committed to ending coal burning for energy. PPCA was founded by the UK and Canada in 2017. The UK is on track to end coal burning at power plants in 2024, but it has been under recent pressure to allow a new coal mine move forward to Cumbria, which will produce coke coal for use in steel production. The UK is hosting a vital UN climate summit, Cop26, in November. The PPCA announced two new national members, Hungary and Uruguay. PPCA members are committed to ending coal burning for energy by 2030 in developed countries and reducing it by 80% globally. “Today, I call on all governments, private companies and local authorities to take three steps,” Guterres said. First, cancel all global pipeline coal projects and end deadly coal dependence. Second, the end of international coal plant financing, and third, launch a global effort to finally organize a fair transition. [for coal industry workers], going plant after plant if necessary. UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told the PPCA summit: After spending over 5,000 hours without using coal for electricity last year, the UK is making progress by moving away from coal for power generation and the potential of great economics of clean technologies. She did not mention the Cumbria mine. Canada’s environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson said: By working together we are creating a healthier future for our children and grandchildren. However, critics point out that there are plans for new coal mines in Alberta. Doug Parr, in Greenpeace UK, said: The UK is supposed to lead this alliance, but far from Powering Past Coal were relying. If plans for the new mine are not immediately thwarted, Boris Johnson will undermine the credibility and moral authority needed to seek action from world leaders as the host of the global climate conference for these years. One of the UK’s most prominent environmental scientists recently called it absolutely ridiculous governments failing to block the new coal mine in Cumbria. Official government climate advisers said the mine gave a negative impression of the UK’s climate advantages. Supporters of the 165 million mine say it would provide 500 jobs in an area which is among the most deprived in the country. Ministers have said the issue is a local one. The mine would produce 2.7 million tonnes a year of coke coal, with about 85% planned for export, although there is no shortage of such coal globally. A recent report suggested sulfur content of Cumbrian coal could mean that British steelmakers will not be able to use it. Green experts say steelmakers will need it deploys new technology to reduce their emissions below UK net targets.

