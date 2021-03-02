One year into it, the coronavirus rages in the West Bank for vaccines

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, COVID-19 units are overcrowded, testing centers are as busy as ever, and new blockades have been announced. The Palestinian Authority has won only a few thousand doses even insufficient for frontline workers and reported nearly 2,000 new cases on Tuesday alone.

It’s a grim illustration of the inequality at the heart of the Middle East conflict, one of the few aspects of life here that has not changed over the past year.

Israel cites past agreements that say PA is responsible for health care in the areas it administers. Human rights groups say Israel is evading its obligations as an occupying power. PA, perhaps out of concern for its image, insists it has secured its own supplies.

In the meantime, West Coast hospitals are filling up. A woman who identified herself as Umm Bashar brought her mother to the main hospital in Ramallah two days ago after her oxygen levels dropped. He is still waiting in the emergency unit for a bed in a newly expanded COVID-19 ward.

They told us that because of the coronavirus, all the beds are full, she said. Everything has become very difficult.

An emergency room doctor, who was not authorized to speak to reporters and thus spoke on condition of anonymity, said 14 suspected COVID-19 patients arrived Tuesday morning, a day after 24 were transferred to a treatment ward of the disease.

At a testing center across the city, many people gathered in an auditorium waiting to hide. Many showed symptoms, and some said their family members were tested positive.

The spread is very bad, and the cases themselves are very bad, worse than in the beginning, said Tayeb Zeineddin, who has worked at the evidence center since the pandemic began. He said more than 1,000 people come in every day for tests.

The Palestinian Authority has reported more than 130,000 cases in the West Bank since the outbreak began, including at least 1,819 cases on Tuesday. At least 1,510 have died, and dozens are in intensive care. In Gaza, which is led by the Hamas militant group and under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, authorities have reported over 55,000 cases and at least 553 deaths.

The effects go far beyond the disease itself.

The World Bank estimates that the Palestinian economy shrank by 11.5% in 2020, with the tourism and restaurant sectors hit particularly hard. Unemployment in the West Bank reached 15% this year and about 1.4 million Palestinians are living in poverty, he said last month.

Israel launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns in December after Netanyahu secured millions of doses from drug giants Pfizer and Moderna. Demand has leveled off as nearly 5 million people received at least one dose, so Israel is now using a mix of incentives and threats to try to get free blows to shelters.

In recent days, Netanyahu has come under fire for allegedly planning to share tens of thousands of surplus vaccines with allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America while offering little to the Palestinians. Israeli media have said Netanyahu tried to reward countries that support Israel claiming to dispute Jerusalem and those with thriving ties to Israel. The Israel Attorney General froze the program, stating that Netanyahu had acted inappropriately alone.

While vaccinating its Arab population, Israel has provided only 2,000 Modern doses to the Palestinian Authority, and recently approved plans to vaccinate over 100,000 West Bank Palestinians working in Israel and Jewish settlements.

Israeli public health officials have urged the government to go further and vaccinate the entire West Bank population, given the large degree of interaction between the parties.

There is no public health justification or moral argument for not providing vaccines to Palestinians, write two leading public health experts in a publication in the Israels Haaretz newspaper. A common public health response between Israel, Gaza and the West Bank remains critical.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. Under interim peace agreements, the PA is responsible for health care in Gaza and the areas it administers in the West Bank, but the two sides are supposed to co-operate to fight epidemics.

We are living under occupation, so they bear a great deal of responsibility, said Ibrahim Abu Safiya, who brought his mother to the ER overnight on Tuesday and was also waiting for a COVID-19 bed to open.

PA says it has provided tens of thousands of vaccine doses through a World Health Organization program for poor countries and private deals with drug manufacturers, but has only managed to import 10,000 doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine. Together with Israeli vaccines, this is enough to inoculate 6,000 people from a population of nearly 5 million.

There are some indications that in the absence of vaccines, Palestinians are developing some degree of self-defense.

A recent WHO-supported study showed that about 40% of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza have contracted COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, indicating a large number of asymptomatic cases.

The study, conducted by the Palestinian Ministry of Health and other official bodies, is based on samples taken from 6,000 people and tested for markers that are expected to be present in the blood of those who have had COVID-19.

Most likely, 40% of the population has already succumbed to the infection and also acquired antibodies and therefore has some level of protection at the moment, said Dr. Gerald Rockenschaub, who was the head of the WHO for the Palestinian territories at the time of the study.

More study is needed to explain why the fatality rate would be so low, but Rockenschaub is likely to be associated with the large percentage of young people who tend to have milder symptoms, in the general population .

A significant portion of those who showed antibodies did not even know they had the infection, he said.

Associated Press reporter Nasser Nasser contributed.