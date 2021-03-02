What is the Capital Gains Tax in 2021?

Tax season can often be a stressful time for real estate investors. In particular, if you have sold an investment property in the last year, you need to be aware of the rate of capital gains. Read below to find out what capital gains tax is and how much capital gains tax is this year. Armed with this knowledge, you should have a much better idea of ​​how much you owe your tax debt and how to reduce it as much as possible.

What is capital gains tax?

At its core, capital gains tax is collected on the profits from the sale of a capital asset. Assets can be anything from stock stocks to a piece of real estate, selling a revenue-generating business, or a work of art.

Generally, a capital gain is realized whenever an asset is sold at a price higher than its tax base. Meanwhile, a capital loss occurs when an asset is sold for less than its tax base. In both cases, the tax base is defined as the purchase price of an asset, plus commissions and the cost of improvements, less depreciation.

However, what separates equity income from any other taxable income listed on your tax return is that, in this case, you will be taxed differently, based on how long you have held the asset in your possession. Short-term capital gains, or income from the sale of assets held for less than one year, are taxed at the standard rate of income tax. However, capital gains held for more than that one-year threshold are usually taxed at a lower rate, the long-term capital gain.

What is the level of long-term capital gains tax for tax year 2021?

If you have to pay capital gains tax on a capital asset you have held for more than a year, the amount you ultimately pay will depend on your tax bracket. However, it will not be exactly the same as your standard income tax rate.

The Tax Cuts and Tax Works Act of 2017 effectively separated those two sets of tax brackets. Here are the brackets of long-term capital gains by revenue for 2021:

For recorders only

If your income is $ 40,400 or less: 0%

If your income is between $ 40,401 – $ 445,850: 15%

If your income is greater than $ 445,850: 20%

For those married who pose together

If your income is $ 80,800 or less: 0%

If your income is between $ 80,801 – $ 501,600: 15%

If your income is greater than $ 501,600: 20%

For heads of households

If your income is $ 54,100 or less: 0%

If your income is between $ 54,101 – $ 473,750: 15%

If your income is greater than $ 473,750: 20%

Those who are married, pose separately

If your income is $ 40,400 or less: 0%

If your income is between $ 40,401 – $ 250,800: 15%

If your income is greater than $ 250,800: 20%

What is the short-term level of capital gains tax for the tax year 2021?

The short-term capital gains tax rate is the same rate as your regular income under the federal income tax brackets. Since the adoption of the Tax and Works Cuts Act of 2017, there are a total of seven tax brackets, ranging from 10% to 37%.

If you need to know where you fall based on your taxable income, check out the source of the 2021 income tax bracket here.

Understanding the net investment tax

In addition to the capital gains tax rates listed above, some individuals with high net worth should also be concerned about the net investment profit tax. The net investment income tax is an additional tax of 3.8% that helps finance the Affordable Care Act and applies to any investment income, provided you earn over $ 200,000 as a single registrar or $ 250,000 if marry by doing together.

In fact, this tax on your capital gains raises each capital gains tax rate by 3.8%. For long-term capital gains, the maximum tax rate becomes 23.8% compared to 20%. Moreover, for short-term capital gains, the maximum federal income tax rate becomes 40.8% instead of 37%.

Strategies to minimize your tax bill as a real estate investor

Now that you know more about how capital gains are taxed, it’s time to take a look at some strategies that will help you minimize your tax bill. Here are four strategies that real estate investors can use to reduce the amount they pay in capital gains tax:

Make the house your main apartment: By now, you probably know the sale of your number of major residences for a capital gains tax exemption of up to $ 250,000 profit ($ 500,000 if you are married by co-depositing). You can benefit from this exemption if you live on the property for at least two years before selling it.

Make an exchange 1031: Making a 1031 exchange allows you to use the profits from the sale of an investment property to buy a new one, effectively deferring capital gains taxes until the new property is sold. That said, there are many terms and conditions around 1031 exchanges, so if you are thinking of going this route, it is best to see a tax advice professional.

Invest through an IRA: Some self-directed IRAs allow investors to use their funds to invest in real estate, which makes this an intelligent strategy as investments sold within a pension account are not subject to capital gains tax. However, there are rules about investing this way, so do your research first.

Use tax loss harvesting: If you sell other assets such as loss-making shares, you can use those losses to offset your capital gains. This strategy is known as reaping tax losses.

After all

The government can tax capital gains from the sale of real estate, but that does not mean you have to pay the full rate of capital gains every year you sell a property. Instead, take a closer look at some of the strategies we’ve listed above. With the help of them and a qualified tax professional, you should be able to successfully defer or reduce the amount owed to you.