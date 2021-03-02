Amendments to the Law on Divorce target the effects of domestic violence on children

Recognizing the ‘nuances’ of domestic violence is a welcome change
Shari Kulha
The first major change in decades in the Divorce Act in Canada went into effect on March 1st. They were initially set to take effect in July 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic. The act now includes a list of factors that courts need to consider when weighing a child’s best interests. Some of the new elements aim at their emotional well-being, especially in relation to domestic violence.
The amendment acknowledges that violence is common during separation and can have a long-term effect on children. Much of the violence comes from a loss or lack of control, so the terminology used to describe parental adjustments was also changed. The term custody order is now a more neutral order for parents, to discourage the idea of winners and losers in these decisions.
While judges have for some time taken violence into account when deciding on parental access, the change now means that courts need to consider within this frameworkexternal abuse, hharassment or harassment, ppsychological abuse and pfinancial abuse.
Domestic violence, he says, can happen to children and adults. It can be words, actions or even not giving someone the proper care. It could be a single incident, or a recurring pattern of behavior. Domestic violence can occur before, during or after the separation of a couple.
The Department accepts growing evidence that each type of violence has unique impacts and effects, and so to determine which parental arrangement is in the best interests of the child, courts need to consider the specific nature and impact of domestic violence. , and whether co-parenting is appropriate or whether it may lead to further violence, notes the Justice Department website.
It identifies four types of intimate partner violence, which are not exclusive to each other:
Coercive and controlling violence: a pattern of intimidation, coercion and abusive emotional control, often combined with physical violence
Violent resistance: generally in response to coercive and controlling violence, and committed to protecting oneself or another person
Situational violence: generally due to the inability to manage conflict or anger in a particular situation, this violence is not necessarily accompanied by a general desire to control a partner
Separation-induced violence: ranging from minor to severe, this usually occurs around the time of separation and involves a small number of incidents.
In general, she says, the most serious type of domestic law violence is coercive and controlling violence, which is usually part of an ongoing pattern and which tends to be more dangerous and more likely to affect parenting.
In deciding custody, the court will take into account that anyone who has parenting time, decision-making responsibilities or contact should fulfill these duties in the best interests of the child.
Another change requires that the parties not expose their children to disputes over divorce matters. Recognizing that complete isolation during divorce is not possible, parents are only asked to do their best to prevent their children from seeing or experiencing its worst.
We have to admit that there are many ways that violence happens within relationships
Diane McInnis, family lawyer
Family law experts are pleased with the update.
Michael Saini, an associate professor of social work at the University of Toronto, told CBC that the new changes will bring federal legislation in better alignment with certain provincial legislation and create a unified legal framework across the country.
He said we now have domestic violence involved in a piece of national legislation that needs to be taken into account when parents are sharing that alone is great.
And David Morneau, a non-practicing family lawyer and current executive director of the Child Witness Center in Kitchener, Ont., [is] this is a step in the right direction.
Waterloo-based collaborative family lawyer Diane McInnis told the CBC she agrees.
My experience in litigation was that many courts would not hesitate to issue a restraining order, say, if someone alleged violence. But they do not like to deal with messy things like: This person forced me into sexual activities when I did not want to.
In my sense, many of them got involved under the rug. And the new legislation is saying, No, we have to accept that there are many ways that violence happens within relationships and we can deal with it when we make other orders.
Further details about the changes in Act of divorceand the reasoning behind it is available to federal governmentswebsite
