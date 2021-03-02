France, allies to file complaint to UN nuclear watchdog over Iran activities





France and its Western partners plan to move forward with a protest in the coming days on the board of the UN nuclear observer to criticize Iran’s decision to suspend co-operation with the agency, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“Nuclear tensions will lead us in the coming days to file a complaint to the IAEA Board of Governors to regret this decision,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a parliamentary hearing. Separately, in a phone call Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for “clear gestures” and an immediate return to the terms of a landmark nuclear deal with Western powers. Macron’s office said the French leader also urged Rouhani to co-operate fully with the IAEA in inspections and expressed “his deepest concern” over Iranian violations of the agreement. Iran said last month it was cutting co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, ending additional inspection and monitoring measures introduced by the 2015 nuclear deal, including giving the IAEA the power to conduct early inspections at facilities that are not declared by Iran. Britain, France and Germany, all parties to the deal with Iran, on Monday circulated a draft US-backed resolution to the Vienna meeting expressing “serious concern” about Iran’s reduced co-operation and urging Iran to reverse its steps. his. Russia and Iran have warned of serious consequences if the resolution passes. “I have to give this warning, that actions against our expectations will have detrimental effects on the diplomatic process and could quickly close the windows of opportunity,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters. Iran expects “all parties to act rationally and prudently and to know the value of transitional moments,” he added. “We are still committed to diplomacy.” A document circulated by the Iranian mission in Vienna and seen by AFP said a resolution would effectively conclude an interim agreement to mitigate the impact of the suspended inspections. Restrictions on inspections took effect on 23 February. These followed a law passed by the Iranian parliament in December that called for the suspension of some commitments if the US does not lift unilateral sanctions or the three European countries do not help Tehran circumvent those sanctions. Under the agreement with the IAEA, which lasts up to three months, data from cameras on Iran’s nuclear program will be stored and not handed over to the agency, and if sanctions are not lifted by then, Tehran will begin deleting records. According to Rabiei, the deal conveyed Iran’s “goodwill” and now the Islamic Republic expects the other parties to the nuclear deal to “prove” their own. Diplomatic sources in Vienna say the European resolution is expected to face a vote on Friday and that it is backed by the United States. >> US airstrikes on Syria: Joe Biden’s determined but cautious message to Iran The crucial 2015 nuclear deal has hung on a thread since former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of it and reinstated punitive sanctions on Iran in 2018. Incumbent US President Joe Biden has signaled his readiness to revive the deal, but insists Iran first return to all of its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to sanctions. Tehran wants Washington to take the first step by lifting sanctions. Iran on Sunday rejected a European offer for an informal meeting involving the US in the deal, saying the timing is not right as Washington has failed to lift sanctions. (FRANC 24 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

