Italy closes schools in the worst areas of the virus





The Italian government has ordered the closure of all schools in the areas most affected by COVID-19 and the expansion of curbs already in place for businesses and the movement until after Easter amid concerns about highly contagious variants. Italy is registering about 15,000 new cases of coronavirus per day, with the trend increasingly steady, and government advisers warn that the health system is being put under increasing strain. A color-coded system – white, yellow, orange and red – which allows measures to be calibrated by infection levels in Italy’s 20 regions will remain in place, with revisions estimated each week. Under a decree signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi and valid from March 6, primary school classes in the red zones – those with the most severe restrictions – will henceforth be held online. Distance learning was already compulsory for high school students in these areas. “The English variant that is prevalent is particularly capable of penetrating among the younger age groups,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters at a news conference to describe the measures. The new rules will be valid until April 6. Draghi, who took office last month, was not present at the press conference, a break with the communication policy of his predecessor Giuseppe Conte, who always explained the new government’s cuts personally. Two southern regions, Basilicata and Molise, are currently red areas, meaning restaurants, bars and most shops are closed and people are allowed to leave their homes only for work, health or urgent reasons. Nine regions are classified as orange, eight as yellow and one, the island of Sardinia as white, with only minimal restrictions. Italy’s official COVID-19 death toll stands at 98,288 – the second highest in Europe after the UK and the seventh highest worldwide – with several hundred victims still recorded every day. A ban on non-essential travel between regions had already been extended until March 27th. The government offered hope to Italians tired of the stalemate, decreeing that cinemas and theaters would be able to reopen by the end of March in low-risk yellow areas.

