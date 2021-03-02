Kuldeep Singh: Suspected terrorist Sik Kuldeep Singh arrived in the UK illegally 16 years ago | World News





LONDON: Suspected terrorist Sik Kuldeep Singh, whose extradition to India has been refused by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, arrived illegally in the UK and has been living in the country for 16 years.

India is trying to extradite Singh to get him tried for plotting a terror campaign in the Punjab, including bombings and assassinations including that of former Prime Minister Prakash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal, as well as the gathering of funding and regulating the supply of weapons for terrorist acts and recruiting young people for the prohibited clothing of terror Forca Khalistan Zindabad (KZF).

The 44-year-old also known as Keepa Sidhu was born in Jalalpur Kalan village in Lohian tehsil in Jalandhar. He entered the UK illegally in 2005 and remained under the radar, undeclared to UK authorities, until 2013, when he applied for a permit to stay in the country for human rights reasons, documents say. court. His request was denied.

In 2017 he made a subsequent application to stay in Britain, again for human rights reasons. This request was also rejected. In 2018, he then made an asylum application. The request was treated as withdrawn because he failed to attend the asylum interview. In 2019, he filed a further asylum application which remains unresolved.

Following an interpol red notice issued to Singh on 23 October 2018 and India’s extradition request was certified by the UK on 5 July 2019, Singh was arrested at the Loughborough Immigration Reporting Center on 15 October 2019, where he was on parole with immigration.

The extradition order, however, was dismissed after District Judge Gareth Branston ruled in Westminster Magistrates Court that there was no case to respond to and the evidence against him was inadmissible. India is seeking permission to appeal that decision.

In his written judgment Branston wrote: There is no evidence that anyone was actually killed as a result of his alleged activities.

However, a revelation memo in the Indian Government evidence claims that Ranjit Singh Neeta, the head of KZF, who is trying to establish Khalistan in Punjab, was in contact with Singh and Neeta had met with ISI chiefs in Lahore, where he revealed that his plan was to assassinate RSS chief Gagneja.

RSS Vice President Brigadier (retd) Jagdish Gagneja was shot dead in Jalandhar on August 6, 2016 and died 47 days later.

Singh has been in custody all along. On September 10, 2020, Branston gave bail to Singh after hearing that he had a sister in the UK who set a sum of 25,000 as security.

But Justice Swift overturned the condition four days later in the Supreme Court, following an appeal by the Indian government. He said the fact that Singh entered the UK illegally and remained free and undisclosed for a period of about eight years suggests that he is an agile man and capable of going to earth for an extended period when he chooses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos