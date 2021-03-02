International
Decrypted Renaissance ‘Dead Letters’ Pioneer a New Way to Decipher History
Simon and Marie de Brienne were the most active postmaster and postmaster of the 17th century, distributing personal and political letters throughout Europe. But Brienne too HAD a secret.
In addition to sending letters, they kept away for thousands of “dead letters” the typical discarded letters belonging to recipients who could not pay for the mail. Recovered in 1926, Brienne trunk is the last place to rest over 5000 letters. Nearly half have never been opened for fear of destruction.
Now, using X-ray microtomography instead of a letter, a team of scientists is opened one of these letters for the first time and launched a new system for practically displaying these delicate objects.
Why does it matter This system gives scientists a powerful new tool to enter the daily lives of Renaissance people and to better understand what the personal, professional and political pressures of the day might be like.
It also offers scientists an opportunity to explore one of history’s ancient security measures, a “block of letters”. This is an early, physical ancestor of modern cryptography.
“[W]we developed virtual unfolding to test our letter-blocking theories and to elucidate a form of historically vital but long-over-appreciated physical cryptography, “the authors write.”
Yes background Long before the invention of email, or even bitter-tasting licking envelopes, Renaissance correspondents had to think more creatively about the security of their epistolary works. One way these letters were kept safe, the authors write, was through intricate, origami-like jams.
“Before the proliferation of mass-produced envelopes in the 1830s, most letters were sent through letter locking, the folding process, and securing the writing. [materials] to make their own envelopes “, the authors explain.
“Lettering has been a daily activity for centuries, across cultures, borders and social classes, and plays an integral role in the history of secrecy systems.”
The authors write that in their study of 250,000 historical paper-enclosed messages (beyond Brienne loads), they discovered a spectrum of security systems, ranging from merely enclosed letters to blockchains with locking mechanisms visible to it. prevent “middle man” attacks.
In other words, a mechanism that would secretly signal to the recipient if others would take a look at their secret writings.
While previous research has developed X-ray methods to unfold single or even double folded papers in the past, this team decided to design a method that could be universally used on these intricately folded papers and access these scripts. 300-year-olds without ever breaking the seal.
What did they do To do this, the authors write that there is a five-step system:
- A 3D reconstruction of folded paper generated through X-ray scanning
- Create a corresponding 2D reconstruction of the scanned paper, representing its flat state
- Create a reflection between dots in 3D and 2D display
- Determining information about writing materials, such as paper and ink
- Find the final wrinkle pattern of each letter pack
Using this approach, the team was able to practically unfold the stamped papers and even read their contents thanks to the various signatures given by the chemical composition of the ink and the paper on which it was written.
What they discovered A remarkable discovery made during their research was the successful virtual unfolding of a never-before-opened letter from July 1697 by the Frenchman Jacques Sennacques to his cousin Pierre Le Pers requesting a certified copy of a notice of the death of a Daniel Le Pers.
“Before the computer analysis, we only knew the name of the target recipient, written on the outside of the paper package,” the authors write.
Since these “dead letters” were often never delivered due to insufficient mail or the recipient’s death, one might ask if Pierre Le Pers joined Daniel before receiving this final mail.
While the contents of this letter were not necessarily world-changing secrets, the authors write that the success of their approach could be used in the future to unlock even more forgotten secrets from this era.
Letters, quite simply, are also difficult to read, despite being technically legible. The study authors note that “one-handed idiosyncrasies” can make it difficult to determine the actual context of the letters; palaeographers must use contextual data and linguistic knowledge to supplement when the text is erratic or missing. Other times, wormholes have made it impossible to define a word.
In general, Brienne Collection letters were sent some time between 1680 and 1706. Virtual folding, the study authors argue, allows them to to preserve cultural heritage of this time period.
What to expect next In the future, the team says researchers need to focus on improving the consistency of their technique so that it can be used in a variety of writing tools, as well as papers that may have begun to deteriorate over time and become deformed.
After all, they are excited about how a method like this can uncover the contents of ancient letters within hours, a process that would have taken decades just a few years ago.
“Letter writing has great potential to shed new light on countless primary historical materials,” the authors write.
“By synthesizing traditional conservation techniques and computing, we can help further integrate computing tools into conservation and the humanities and show that papers are increasingly revealing when left unopened.”
Abstract: Computational flattening algorithms have been successfully applied to X-ray microtomographic scans of damaged historical documents, but so far have been limited to scrolls, books, and one- or two-fold documents. The challenge addressed here is to reconstruct the intricate folds, folds and cracks of unopened papers secured by paper closure, a practice systematized in this paper which supported global communication security for centuries before modern envelopes. We present a fully automated computational approach for practically reconstructing and unfolding volumetric scans of a locked paper with complex internal folds, producing legible images of the contents of the font and wrinkle pattern while preserving font-blocking evidence. We demonstrate our method in four paper packs from Renaissance Europe, reading for the first time the contents of an unopened paper. Using the results of the virtual unfolding, we place our findings in a new-letter letter categorization table based on our study of 250,000 historical letters.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]