Simon and Marie de Brienne were the most active postmaster and postmaster of the 17th century, distributing personal and political letters throughout Europe. But Brienne too HAD a secret.

In addition to sending letters, they kept away for thousands of “dead letters” the typical discarded letters belonging to recipients who could not pay for the mail. Recovered in 1926, Brienne trunk is the last place to rest over 5000 letters. Nearly half have never been opened for fear of destruction.

Now, using X-ray microtomography instead of a letter, a team of scientists is opened one of these letters for the first time and launched a new system for practically displaying these delicate objects.

Why does it matter This system gives scientists a powerful new tool to enter the daily lives of Renaissance people and to better understand what the personal, professional and political pressures of the day might be like.

It also offers scientists an opportunity to explore one of history’s ancient security measures, a “block of letters”. This is an early, physical ancestor of modern cryptography.

“[W]we developed virtual unfolding to test our letter-blocking theories and to elucidate a form of historically vital but long-over-appreciated physical cryptography, “the authors write.”

Yes background Long before the invention of email, or even bitter-tasting licking envelopes, Renaissance correspondents had to think more creatively about the security of their epistolary works. One way these letters were kept safe, the authors write, was through intricate, origami-like jams.

“Before the proliferation of mass-produced envelopes in the 1830s, most letters were sent through letter locking, the folding process, and securing the writing. [materials] to make their own envelopes “, the authors explain.

“Lettering has been a daily activity for centuries, across cultures, borders and social classes, and plays an integral role in the history of secrecy systems.”

The authors write that in their study of 250,000 historical paper-enclosed messages (beyond Brienne loads), they discovered a spectrum of security systems, ranging from merely enclosed letters to blockchains with locking mechanisms visible to it. prevent “middle man” attacks.

In other words, a mechanism that would secretly signal to the recipient if others would take a look at their secret writings.

An example of the intricate sequence of a letter-enclosed message. Unlock History Search Group

While previous research has developed X-ray methods to unfold single or even double folded papers in the past, this team decided to design a method that could be universally used on these intricately folded papers and access these scripts. 300-year-olds without ever breaking the seal.

What did they do To do this, the authors write that there is a five-step system:

A 3D reconstruction of folded paper generated through X-ray scanning Create a corresponding 2D reconstruction of the scanned paper, representing its flat state Create a reflection between dots in 3D and 2D display Determining information about writing materials, such as paper and ink Find the final wrinkle pattern of each letter pack

Using this approach, the team was able to practically unfold the stamped papers and even read their contents thanks to the various signatures given by the chemical composition of the ink and the paper on which it was written.

What they discovered A remarkable discovery made during their research was the successful virtual unfolding of a never-before-opened letter from July 1697 by the Frenchman Jacques Sennacques to his cousin Pierre Le Pers requesting a certified copy of a notice of the death of a Daniel Le Pers.

“Before the computer analysis, we only knew the name of the target recipient, written on the outside of the paper package,” the authors write.

Since these “dead letters” were often never delivered due to insufficient mail or the recipient’s death, one might ask if Pierre Le Pers joined Daniel before receiving this final mail.

While the contents of this letter were not necessarily world-changing secrets, the authors write that the success of their approach could be used in the future to unlock even more forgotten secrets from this era.

Letters, quite simply, are also difficult to read, despite being technically legible. The study authors note that “one-handed idiosyncrasies” can make it difficult to determine the actual context of the letters; palaeographers must use contextual data and linguistic knowledge to supplement when the text is erratic or missing. Other times, wormholes have made it impossible to define a word.

In general, Brienne Collection letters were sent some time between 1680 and 1706. Virtual folding, the study authors argue, allows them to to preserve cultural heritage of this time period.

The Brienne trunk containing thousands of unsent Renaissance letters. Unlock History Search Group

What to expect next In the future, the team says researchers need to focus on improving the consistency of their technique so that it can be used in a variety of writing tools, as well as papers that may have begun to deteriorate over time and become deformed.

After all, they are excited about how a method like this can uncover the contents of ancient letters within hours, a process that would have taken decades just a few years ago.

“Letter writing has great potential to shed new light on countless primary historical materials,” the authors write.

“By synthesizing traditional conservation techniques and computing, we can help further integrate computing tools into conservation and the humanities and show that papers are increasingly revealing when left unopened.”