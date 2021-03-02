The glow-in-the-dark shark found in New Zealand waters is the largest known vertical bead





DR JEROME MALLEFET / SUPPLIED Photographs of bioluminescent sharks taken as part of research in New Zealand waters.

A glow-in-the-dark shark species found during a survey on Chatham Rise in New Zealand waters is the largest known glowing vertebrate. The kitefin shark, which can grow up to 180 cm, was one of three bright deep-sea sharks found during an expedition to the area in January 2020, aboard the research vessel Niwa Tangaroa. Dr Jrme Mallefet from UCLouvain, a French-speaking university in Belgium, was on the trip and set up a dark lab aboard Tangaroa to photograph the sharks. The room was completely blackened to mimic the darkness of the deep water ocean, and Mallefet photographed the sharks using a specialized camera. READ MORE:

* Niwa research vessel Tangaroa hits heavy seas en route home from Antarctica

* Niwa researcher finds first evidence that female deep-sea sharks conserve sperm

* Kiwi scientists stunned after catching giant squid in NZ waters

Prior to the Mallefets experiment no one had recorded bioluminescent sharks producing light in New Zealand waters, Niwa said. PARSONST BEX-KINGS / SUPPLIED Dr. Jerome Mallefet photographed with a bioluminescent shark, at Niwa’s Wellington Laboratory. I was so happy. I was dreaming of taking pictures of bioluminescent sharks [on the voyage] and I understood, said Mallefet. Sharks, like most bioluminescent species, produced blue light, a color that travels well in the deep ocean. The research results have just been published in Limits in Marine Science JOURNAL Mallefet managed to photograph three species of bioluminescent sharks the kitefin shark, the black belly lantern and the southern lantern. It was the first time species luminescence was documented. All sharks live in what is known as the mesopelagic zone or sunset of the ocean, between 200-1000 meters deep, beyond which sunlight does not penetrate. Seen from below, the sharks appear illuminated against the bright surface of the water, leaving them exposed to potential predators with no place to hide, a report on custody tha. Researchers suggest that these three species under the glowing belly can help them disguise themselves from any threat that may strike from below. In the case of the kitefin shark, which has few or no predators, it is possible for slow-moving species to use its natural brightness to illuminate the ocean floor while searching for food, or to disguise itself as its prey approaches. Independent noted the researchers found that the kitefin shark possessed bioluminescent sites along the abdomen, sides, back and hind feathers which were controlled by hormones. Despite having one of the slowest navigation speeds known among sharks, kitefin is believed to have a very high short-range burst velocity. Evidence has shown that they can eat fast-swimming fish, as well as slower creatures that inhabit near the seabed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos