Aussie PM under pressure over rape allegations involving minister, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing mounting pressure for his handling of a series of alleged sexual assaults involving staff of his ruling coalition, including a alleged rape by a Cabinet member.

Despite enjoying high popularity due to his treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Morrison is now embroiled in a serious crisis that is raising questions about his political judgment.

The crisis began when a former political adviser, Ms Brittany Higgins, claimed she had been sexually assaulted in the House of Parliament by another adviser in a minister’s office in 2019.

Although she reported the alleged rape to police, she decided not to pursue the complaint, citing concerns about the impact on her work. Ms. Higgins was then an adviser to Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds.

The 26-year-old, who is said to have now made a formal police complaint, said she believed the government was more concerned about the possible political consequences than its well-being.

Following her decision to speak, four other women have come forward with allegations that they were sexually assaulted by the same counselor. The adviser, who has not been appointed, was fired after the incident with Ms. Higgins because he had breached security by entering the ministerial office after a few hours.

Mr Morrison apologized for the way the government handled the incident and ordered separate reviews of grievance redress and workplace standards in Parliament and staff protection.

But problems for the Prime Minister have been exacerbated since the broadcast of new allegations in connection with an alleged rape by a Cabinet minister of a 16-year-old girl.

The incident allegedly took place in 1988 before the minister entered politics. The woman had contacted police in 2019 and also reportedly prepared a detailed document regarding the incident, but took her own life last June.

Neither the woman nor the minister are mentioned, although the identity of the minister is widely known.

New South Wales police said yesterday that the investigation into the incident was closed and that the woman’s alleged statement could not serve as official evidence.

“Based on the information provided to NSW Police, there is insufficient admissible evidence to proceed,” police said in a statement.

Mr Morrison said earlier this week that the minister had denied the rape allegations and should not back down due to media reports of the allegations.

But critics say Mr Morrison should order an investigation into the allegation and that the minister should admit to being the accused person and potentially stand aside.

The minister is expected to testify today and make a public statement in which he will insist on his innocence, according to media reports yesterday.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday that the minister should appoint himself and give an explanation to the public. He said Mr Morrison’s insistence that the allegation was simply a matter of police was not “good enough”.

“If the minister had forcefully denied the allegations to the prime minister, he should also have denied them to the public,” he told ABC Radio.

“The fact is that he owes it to his colleagues and the country to step forward, go ahead and say, or not, ‘I am the person I am referring to’ and then determine all the details.”

The Labor opposition party also called on the Prime Minister to order an investigation.

“There is now a dark cloud over the government,” said Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

“The idea that this can just be allowed to shift and just stay where it is, is in my opinion unstable.”

However, some commentators expressed sympathy for the minister, saying he was undergoing a “trial” and was not being given a presumption of innocence.

“His career in politics will be over because there is nothing he can say that will appease his accusers,” political commentator Chris Uhlmann wrote yesterday in The Sydney Morning Herald.