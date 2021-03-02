New WTO chief begins uphill task of reforming trade body, World News & Top Stories





GENEVA The new leader of the World Trade Organization vowed to shake up the Geneva-based trade body, but Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general stopped providing details on how it would change the way the WTO operates for years. Dr Okonjo-Iweala said members should focus on improving the lives of ordinary people and creating decent jobs for job seekers. “It may not be business as usual,” she said in remarks posted on the WTO website. “We need to change our approach from debate and rounds of questions to delivering results.” Her initial approach to changing the WTO, however, reflected her predecessor’s method of prioritizing discussions on low-hanging fruit for agreement at WTO ministerial conferences while pursuing “intermediate solutions” and “work plans” for long-term debate on more divisive issues. The 66-year-old development economist is starting with plans to reform the besieged trading body, which has failed to update its rule book to address many of the significant changes that have taken place in the global trading system over the past 25 years. . The WTO has struggled to maintain its importance over the past four years after being sidelined by former US President Donald Trump’s unilateral trade actions against China and other major trading partners. The Trump administration hastened the WTO crisis in 2019 when it rejected all new appointments to the seven-member appeal body, saying it had exceeded its mandate. The administration of US President Joe Biden last week said it would not agree to appoint new members to the body because the US “continues to have systematic concerns” with the functioning of the panel. Separately, Dr Okonjo-Iweala did not approve of the call by India and South Africa to give up intellectual property protection for Covid-19 vaccines. She said members should focus on a short-term approach that encourages pharmaceutical companies to offer licenses to increase vaccine production sites in emerging markets and developing countries. BLOOMBERG







