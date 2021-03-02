EU countries are looking abroad for vaccines as suspicions in Brussels grow – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

The EU is short on coronavirus vaccines, but on Tuesday the European Commission faced an even shorter supply of responses to growing complaints from national capitals by starting to look elsewhere for coronavirus inoculations.

In recent days alone, Denmark, Austria, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have all joined Hungary in breaking the ranks with the EU vaccination strategy by crossing the European border for doses. In the process, they have launched a devastating barrage of criticism of the EU, saying their citizens simply cannot wait for the Commission to take action together.

In the face of the attack, the Commission on Tuesday once again prayed for understanding but offered no immediate solution, other than insisting it was safe in its approach.

The production and distribution of vaccines is a project that comes with many obstacles, spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said at the noon press conference. I think we have developed a successful vaccine strategy.

However, EU national leaders are increasingly praying for change.

Total bottle, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz it is said that said about the EU vaccine program.

The EMA is very slow, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told BILD, referring to the European Medicines Agency as he outlined a plan to jointly develop vaccines with Denmark and Israel.

“I’m not waiting,” said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, explaining Budapest ‘s decision to buy Russian and Chinese vaccines. after the leader himself was vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

And Polish President Andrzej Duda used a phone call Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to express interest in buying Chinese vaccines.

The noisy and public crackdown on numerous capitals to pursue vaccines from abroad is a stunning reprimand to Brussels in weeks in which national leaders refrained from criticism and stressed their support for the Commission-led joint procurement effort. .

The unmistakable erosion of EU solidarity in recent days also suggests that national leaders gave Brussels one last chance during a video summit of the European Council last Thursday to provide some concrete, positive news about the spread of vaccines. of the EU itself that heads of state and government can bring home to their constituents.

Instead, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel reiterated only that there would still be many difficult weeks ahead. They noted that supplies of vaccines made in the EU would increase steadily throughout the spring and that a new Commission task force was looking for ways to increase production capacity, including identifying new production sites.

But their admission that EU citizens were rightly disappointed seemed rather empty compared to images from Slovakia on Tuesday of giant boxes of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine being unloaded from a stockpile of aircraft cargo.

The commission on Tuesday insisted the EU program was on track. These companies are now in the process of producing about 1.5 billion doses, so there are many doses and we are convinced that by the summer of this year we should be able to reach the EU target of 70 per cent for vaccines, De Keersmaecker said.

Pressed by journalists to respond to the cascade of criticism, Commission spokesman Eric Mamer insisted that no EU country had sought to abandon the joint procurement program and suggested it was easier for a country to as small as Israel with about 9 million people to quickly vaccinate its population compared to 450 million people in the EU, all in different member states with different health care systems.

“It’s not like you can take a model and just stick it in the European Union and say, ‘This is what you have to do,'” Mamer said.

It was hardly a strong defense, reflecting the difficulty the Commission is facing when trying to recover the confession amid heightened dissatisfaction across the bloc.

Curse solidarity

So far, none of these interruptions is a clear violation of the EU vaccination strategy. Countries were always technically allowed (although strongly discouraged) from using any vaccine not approved by the EMA and purchased with the Commission.

But the moves go beyond complaints about von der Leyen’s vision that the entire bloc should buy the same vaccines at the same price to be used at the same time. Now more EU leaders are saying: Solidarity be cursed. We just need vaccines.

Some of the countries that go against the EU strategy are the same countries that kept the process in 2020 or are the ones that benefit the most from it.

“For a country like Slovakia, the chances of securing or procuring a vaccine are much better this way than if we had gone it alone,” President Zuzana Aputov told POLITICO, expressing gratitude to smaller countries that did not were left behind the vaccine race thanks to the Commission.

However, just days later, Slovakia bought 2 million doses of the Russ Sputnik vaccine.

And it was Poland, now looking at vaccines from China, that held talks with mRNA manufacturers, especially BioNTech / Pfizer, in the late summer because vaccines were more expensive and used a still untested technology, betting that Oxford / AstraZeneca was a more reliable, cheaper option. Poland did not even order all the doses of the Moderna vaccine it could have.

Denmark, on the other hand, received more mRNA vaccines from the EU than its pro-rata allocation by buying additional doses that other countries like Poland did not want.

After defending the EU approach from German and Hungarian criticism, the Commission sought to give its vaccination strategy a boost by proposing the HERA Incubator, the first step towards creating an EU version of the US biomedical agency. .US BARDA, which many consider to be the reason the US was able to sign deals faster and produce more vaccines.

EU leaders signed the Commission proposal for an HERA Incubator last week, allowing the EU to speed up the adoption of upgraded versions of vaccines authorized to fight new variants while investing more money in genomic ranking to better identify those variants .

The other proposals are still unclear. The Commission has not yet specified where more production capacity may be or how much money would be needed to sign more agreements.

Another idea the Commission rejected is to create an EU-wide “authorization of emergency use” provision for new vaccines to speed up approval. But the idea goes against the Commission’s insistence that the EMA needs time to properly review coronavirus vaccines one of the reasons EU leaders said the wait for vaccines was worth it.

spring is coming

There are positive signs that the EU strategy will continue to yield, albeit not in large numbers, until the spring.

Next week, the EU is likely to approve its fourth vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson. Single-dose shootings will appear in the US, but the company will not be able to deliver until the end of March.

And vaccine maker Novavax is in the final stages of negotiations to conclude a purchase agreement with the Commission. However, the US company is not in a big hurry, as it also can not deliver doses until the second quarter.

Then there are the existing manufacturers.

BioNTech / Pfizer will be able to deliver 75 million doses to the EU ahead of schedule, but again, not until the second quarter.

And the Oxford / AstraZeneca whose delays sparked much fear and anger over the pace of EU vaccines promises to deliver the 180 million doses planned in the second quarter. But EU officials remain skeptical.

The British-Swedish company may turn to the Serum Institute of India, a vaccine manufacturer with the aim of making vaccines for all countries of the globe, to supply EU doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca. The site currently is being inspected by the EMA to allow doses to be used in the EU, but it is a controversial move that cshould divert vaccines originally intended for low- and middle-income countries in the EU.

This would also contrast with the Commission’s high aspirations to buy doses for poor countries in June.

The commission has tried to communicate that things are improving, even if the process is not where one wants it to be.

We know that the coming weeks will continue to be difficult in terms of vaccinations, Council President Charles Michel said after the EU leaders’ meeting last Thursday.

The question is how many EU countries will break in the meantime.

Hans von der Burchard contributed to the report.

