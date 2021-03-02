Races of virus variants across Italy, especially among children





In recent weeks, the incidence of new cases in Italys among young people has now eclipsed the incidence among the elderly population, a reversal of how COVID-19 plagued residents in the first months of the pandemic. Italy, a nation of 60 million people where COVID-19 first erupted in the West in February 2020, has recorded nearly 3 million confirmed cases. Speranza announced stricter directives, included in the first anti-pandemic decree of new Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, aimed at trying to govern this infection curve, especially among school-age children. There are many strong signs of an increase in the infection curve and terrible variants, especially the one discovered in Britain, the minister said. The president of the government Superior Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, said that since the case analysis on February 18, 54% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy included that variant. But, said Brusaferro, if measured today the percentage would surely be higher. Another variant, found in Brazil, is now included in 4.3% of recent COVID-19 cases in Italy, Brusaferro said, particularly in central Italy, including the Rome region area. In recent days, the authorities have undertaken to sign many cities and towns in areas where the rate of transmission is increasing rapidly. The mayor of Bologna, which has a population of 400,000, announced that, starting on Thursday and until March 21, the city will be under the strict rules of blocking the red zone, which means that all restaurants and cafes are closed for dining, just like non-essential shops. Another critical place is Como, the lakeside town near Switzerland. Many of the citizens of Como travel across the border. The variant found in South Africa is involved in 0.4% of COVID-19 infections in Italy and is mainly limited to the Italian Alps area near the border with Austria, Brusaferro said. The Draghis Decree, which takes effect Saturday and runs until April 6, shortly after Easter, tightened measures governing schools. He orders that all schools, including those for kindergartens and primary school students, in the red zone regions should be closed. Some exceptions will be made for students with special needs. But the decree eases restrictions in the world of culture. Starting March 27, cinemas and theaters may reopen in areas of the yellow zone with low incidence and rates of virus transmission, but these locations should limit capacity to 25%. Museums in the yellow areas, already allowed to be accepted by the public on weekdays, can also be opened on weekends starting March 27th. Gyms and swimming pools remain closed. There is also a nationwide arrival schedule from 10pm to 5am and a travel ban between the Italys regions. The known Italys death toll of more than 98,000 is the second largest in Europe, after the Britains. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

