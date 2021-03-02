Australia places another order for Boeings Loyal Wingman drones after first successful flight





WASHINGTON The Royal Australian Air Force on Tuesday signed a $ 115 million contract to buy three more Loyal Wingman autonomous drones from Boeing, boosting its overall order to six aircraft just days after the first system made its inaugural flight. After a series of ground tests to validate its navigation and pilot control systems, the first Loyal Wingman whom Boeing also calls the Airpower Squadron System took off from Woomera Range Complex in South Australia on February 27, the company announced on Monday. . During the flight, the plane followed a planned route where the vehicle flew at different speeds and altitudes. The drone was monitored by an on-site Boeing test pilot. Most human-to-human interaction is really in mission planning, said Shane Arnott, program director for AeS Boeings. The test pilot was okay all the time. He gave the commands at each stage, if you are going to go by taxi, take off, turn almost as easily as possible. Eventually, Loyal Wingman will be able to fly autonomously with guided fighter jets, and may even use artificial intelligence in order to respond to new information on the battlefield. However, for this first flight, testing the drones’ AI capabilities was not a top priority, Arnott said. In a statement, RAAF Air Lieutenant Marshal Cath Roberts, Australia’s chief of air capabilities, called the first flight an important step forward for the program. The Loyal Wingman project is a guide to integrating autonomous systems and artificial intelligence to create intelligent human machinery teams, she said. Through this project we are learning how to integrate these new capabilities to complement and expand air combat and other missions. The Loyal Wingman aircraft is 38 feet tall and has a wingspan of 24 feet, with a movable nozzle that can be filled with mission-specific sensors and other loads. It can fly at a distance of more than 2,000 nautical miles. By giving us your email, you are deciding to Display the Early Bird. The ATS is the first military fighter aircraft to be designed, engineered and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years, according to Boeing. More than 35 Australian companies, including BAE Systems Australia, RUAG Australia, AME Systems and Ferra Engineering, are involved in aircraft manufacturing. Boeing launched the first ATS system in May 2020 and is developing more aircraft. Arnott declined to discuss future system tests or when the six systems would be handed over to RAAF. Soon Australia will not be the only air force operating the system. The aircraft also serves as a base for Boeings entrants to the Skyborg program for the U.S. Air Force, said Jerad Hayes, Boeings’ senior director of aviation and autonomous technology. We were using a common core across all programs, Hayes said. Different, he added, will be specific items of mission equipment such as communication equipment and sensors. Boeing has multiple loads under development for different customers, said Arnott, who declined to give further details. In December, the U.S. Air Force awarded contracts to Boeing, General Atomics, and Kratos to produce aircraft for the Skyborg program, which seeks to create a low-cost, artificially intelligent autonomous drone that can carry out missions in disputed environments. along with fighter jets. At the time, Boeing received $ 25.7 million for a two-year performance period. The Air Force has stated that the first prototypes will be received from vendors no later than May for initial flight experiments starting in July. Hayes declined to say whether the aircraft would be delivered by May, but said the aircraft would be available in time to support historic events as part of the Skyborg program.







