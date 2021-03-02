‘Dangerous’ or ‘incredible’? Experts split on delay of 2nd vaccine dose to expand coverage – National

Evidence supporting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine comes weeks after its first injection, says Canada’s top public health official.

On Tuesday, Dr. Theresa Tam called the figures “incredible”, and said that “over two months of data and beyond” showed consistent efficacy among COVID-19 vaccines even after a “considerable number of weeks”.

The news comes as provinces and territories clash over whether to extend the window between the first and second shots.

Tam’s comments echo a number of studies that have emerged in recent months that experts have cited as an excuse to delay the second dose in an effort to achieve herd immunity faster.

Modeling led by Dr. Saskatchewan Graham Jurgens and German model Kyle Lackner released Tuesday estimated that delaying the second dose by four months would help populations in high-density areas achieve herd immunity between five and six weeks faster, with an average population immunity about 20 percent higher, compared to standard space three or four weeks.

or re-analyze of Pfizer clinical trials published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month, in which two Canadian researchers said the results showed a “very protective” efficacy of 92.6 percent starting two weeks after the first injection.

Another study analyzing the long-term effects of a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine PRESENT delaying the second stroke by 12 weeks or more still resulted in an efficiency of 81.3 percent.

The news comes as the National Immunization Advisory Committee estimates the time intervals between the first and second doses of authorized vaccines in Canada, including Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, which was approved on Friday.

Tam said the committee is expected to make recommendations this week.











What can seniors expect after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine?



Some provinces have already extended the window between first and second doses to quickly track the number of Canadians receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The largest so far is in British Columbia, which announced it would increase the gap from up to 28 days to 112 on Monday.

Colin Furness, an epidemiologist with the University of Toronto, called the move “aggressive,” adding that it was both “dangerous” and “dangerous” to leave the recommended deadlines.

“When the vaccines were validated or tested, they were tested according to a set schedule,” he said. “When it lasts, it goes into unexplored territory.”

Without enough concrete evidence to fully understand the effects of dose delays, Furness warned of a few things that could happen.

Waiting a few extra weeks to administer the second dose could lower the effectiveness of the vaccine, he said, or the body could shut down its immune response after so long and produce a completely different effect. Or it could make vaccines even more effective than expected.

According to Furness, all options are possible until the long-term effects of the vaccine can be properly studied.

“We are trying to make COVID disappear. “If getting a single stroke faster makes COVID disappear faster, you actually end up with a better result,” he said.

“The reasoning is quite clear why we should delay the second blow. However, the question is, does this mean then that we need a third or fourth? “











Canada’s top scientific adviser questions BC decision to extend COVID-19 vaccine doses



The race to vaccinate Canada’s population has grown, made more urgent by the emergence of COVID-19 variants nationwide.

As of March 1, Tam said health officials had detected 1,351 cases of the virus variants, with 1,257 cases of the B.1.1.7 type first detected in the UK accounting for most of the confirmed infections. No province has been spared.

However, she added that Canada was “gaining more ground every day” by authorizing more vaccines.

“We now have (three) different COVID-19 vaccines with unique advantages, but they all contribute to reducing severe COVID-19 disease and death in Canada,” she said.

