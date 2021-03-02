International
‘Dangerous’ or ‘incredible’? Experts split on delay of 2nd vaccine dose to expand coverage – National
Evidence supporting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine comes weeks after its first injection, says Canada’s top public health official.
On Tuesday, Dr. Theresa Tam called the figures “incredible”, and said that “over two months of data and beyond” showed consistent efficacy among COVID-19 vaccines even after a “considerable number of weeks”.
The news comes as provinces and territories clash over whether to extend the window between the first and second shots.
Tam’s comments echo a number of studies that have emerged in recent months that experts have cited as an excuse to delay the second dose in an effort to achieve herd immunity faster.
Read more:
Canada on track to receive nearly 1 million vaccines this week and next, officials say
Modeling led by Dr. Saskatchewan Graham Jurgens and German model Kyle Lackner released Tuesday estimated that delaying the second dose by four months would help populations in high-density areas achieve herd immunity between five and six weeks faster, with an average population immunity about 20 percent higher, compared to standard space three or four weeks.
or re-analyze of Pfizer clinical trials published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month, in which two Canadian researchers said the results showed a “very protective” efficacy of 92.6 percent starting two weeks after the first injection.
Another study analyzing the long-term effects of a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine PRESENT delaying the second stroke by 12 weeks or more still resulted in an efficiency of 81.3 percent.
The news comes as the National Immunization Advisory Committee estimates the time intervals between the first and second doses of authorized vaccines in Canada, including Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, which was approved on Friday.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Tam said the committee is expected to make recommendations this week.
What can seniors expect after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine?
Some provinces have already extended the window between first and second doses to quickly track the number of Canadians receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Trends
The cemetery worker dies after being buried alive in an open grave
Watchdog does not recommend any charges against RCMP officers who fired on Nova Scotia fire hall
The largest so far is in British Columbia, which announced it would increase the gap from up to 28 days to 112 on Monday.
Colin Furness, an epidemiologist with the University of Toronto, called the move “aggressive,” adding that it was both “dangerous” and “dangerous” to leave the recommended deadlines.
“When the vaccines were validated or tested, they were tested according to a set schedule,” he said. “When it lasts, it goes into unexplored territory.”
Read more:
AstraZeneca vaccine ‘still a win’ needs better promotion from officials: experts
Without enough concrete evidence to fully understand the effects of dose delays, Furness warned of a few things that could happen.
Waiting a few extra weeks to administer the second dose could lower the effectiveness of the vaccine, he said, or the body could shut down its immune response after so long and produce a completely different effect. Or it could make vaccines even more effective than expected.
According to Furness, all options are possible until the long-term effects of the vaccine can be properly studied.
“We are trying to make COVID disappear. “If getting a single stroke faster makes COVID disappear faster, you actually end up with a better result,” he said.
“The reasoning is quite clear why we should delay the second blow. However, the question is, does this mean then that we need a third or fourth? “
Canada’s top scientific adviser questions BC decision to extend COVID-19 vaccine doses
The race to vaccinate Canada’s population has grown, made more urgent by the emergence of COVID-19 variants nationwide.
As of March 1, Tam said health officials had detected 1,351 cases of the virus variants, with 1,257 cases of the B.1.1.7 type first detected in the UK accounting for most of the confirmed infections. No province has been spared.
However, she added that Canada was “gaining more ground every day” by authorizing more vaccines.
“We now have (three) different COVID-19 vaccines with unique advantages, but they all contribute to reducing severe COVID-19 disease and death in Canada,” she said.
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]