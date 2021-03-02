Rights experts condemn continued demolition of Bedouin Palestinian village





Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on adequate housing, have condemned the measure, according to a statement released on Tuesday. Humsa Al-Bqai’a is a traditional Bedouin village located in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank. Experts said its continued destruction by the Israeli army has caused great hardship to the approximately 60 people living there, more than half of whom are children. The detachment of villagers from their lands and their homes is particularly punitive given the harsh winters they are experiencing and the ever-present dangers of a global pandemic, they added. There is no excuse The useless destruction of property and the forcible removal of a protected population are justified only under international law when it is considered absolutely necessary due to lawful military operations, according to experts. They said Israel has justified the attempted destruction of the village because it is located within a military firing range: an excuse that has been used in other attempts to uproot Palestinian villages elsewhere in the West Bank. “These excuses from Israel do not fulfill its strict obligations under international law,” they said. An occupying power may not use the territory under occupation to conduct military training operations without ample justification. We note that Israel has ample bases for military training within its borders. The biggest worrying model Experts feared that the situation in Humsa Al-Bqai’a is part of what they describe as a major troubling model in the occupied West Bank. They said nearly 200 Palestinian homes there were destroyed during the first seven weeks of the year, displacing at least 285 people, citing information from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. OCHA. Several UN member states and various non-governmental organizations provided emergency tents and other assistance to villagers following an initial demolition last November, but the Israeli military has captured or destroyed at least 42 donated structures. “We welcome the support given to the villagers of Humsa Al-Bqai’a by the diplomatic representatives in Palestine and Israel,” said the experts. to end this prolonged occupation. The role of rapporteurs Special Rapporteurs such as Mr Lynk and Mr Rajagopal are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor and advise on country-specific situations or thematic issues. They are neither UN staff nor paid by the Organization.

