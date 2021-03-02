Ghana launches coronavirus vaccination campaign with COVAX shots





ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana launched its coronavirus vaccination machine on Tuesday with doses from the global vaccine-sharing program COVAX, which sent shipments to other African countries while accelerating vaccines in developing countries. The start of vaccinations in Ghana, and the neighboring Ivory Coast on Monday, along with the expected distribution of millions of vaccines by the COVAX program this week, will allow more poor countries to begin inoculating mostly front-line workers, and the most vulnerable, months after the richest countries began. COVAX is the program supported by the World Health Organization and the GAVI vaccines alliance to provide vaccines to poor and middle-income countries. He said Tuesday he intends to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca shot in 142 countries by the end of May. On Tuesday, COVAX delivered 3.92 million doses of the vaccine in Nigeria, 1.7 million doses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 624,000 in Angola and 36,000 in the Gambia. Senegal expects 324,000 doses from the scheme to arrive on Wednesday. This is a historic and important case for the Gambia, Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said in a statement. In Ghana, people lined up outside the regional hospital in the capital, Accra, for a first phase of vaccinations that prioritizes first-line health workers and others at high risk. I feel very good about getting the vaccine. This will protect me from contracting the virus from patients, said Bernice Anaglatey, 42, who works in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Accras Ridge Hospital while it was her turn to be struck. The West African country aims to vaccinate 20 million people, or over 66% of its population, by the end of 2021, according to President Nana Akufo-Addo. Drones from US-based startup Zipline distributed some of the vaccines to health facilities, making Ghana the first in the world to use nationwide technology to deliver COVID-19 shots, the company said. Only a handful of other African countries have begun inoculations, with doses purchased bilaterally or taken as donations. Vaccine deliveries through the COVAX scheme are expected to accelerate this week with the delivery of 11 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech. Health authorities are also stepping up efforts to combat conspiracy theories about vaccines. President Akufo-Addo and his wife were inoculated Monday in a bid to boost public confidence in vaccines. nL5N2KY0W2] The stories I heard about the vaccine scared me, said Isaac Armah, a 28-year-old trader in Accra. I will wait for about two months to see the effects of the vaccine on the early recipients, then I will decide my mind. Coronavirus infections in Ghana have exceeded 84,000 and more than 600 people have died, according to data from the health ministry. Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Additional reports by Fiston Mahamba in Goma and Pap Saine in Banjul, Written by Nellie Peyton and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Bate Felix, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Aurora Ellis and Nick Macfie

