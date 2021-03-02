The poll reveals that Sino-Australians are less likely to support democracy





More than three-quarters of Chinese-Australians said the country is a good place to live, but only 36 percent agree that “democracy is preferable to any other form of government.” The Lowy Institute also found that nearly a third of Chinese-Australians said they had been verbally abused, and 18 percent reported being physically assaulted or threatened because of their ethnicity in the past 12 months. The Covid-19 pandemic and the sharp deterioration of Australia’s relations with China were cited by more than half of respondents as contributing factors to such discriminatory treatment. discovery adhere to “Being Chinese in Australia: Public Opinion in Chinese Communities,” which is based on one of the largest surveys of Chinese Australians. It depicts a diverse range of views within the 1.2 million people living in Australia with Chinese heritage, almost half of whom have migrated to the country over the past decade. Support for democracy is significantly weaker than among the general Australian population with just over a third of Chinese-Australians saying “democracy is preferable to any other form of government”, compared with 71 per cent of the population. wide Australian. Four in 10 Chinese said that in some circumstances an undemocratic government might be preferable. The Lowy Institute said the findings were consistent with academic research showing that migrants leaving authoritarian regimes to settle in a stable democracy “do not see democracy as the only game in the city.” The different treatment of Covid-19 has also sparked a global debate about the role of political systems in crisis response, especially given China’s relative success compared to the US, she said. Recent Chinese migrants to Australia tend to be more favorable to China’s system of government, compared to permanent residents and Chinese-Australians with citizenship. The search was conducted in November against the backdrop of the worst breakdown in bilateral relations in a generation after Canberra called for an investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 explosion in Wuhan. It followed an intense debate over foreign intervention in Australia, which has been aimed primarily at thwarting Beijing’s efforts to influence Australian politics and society through the Chinese diaspora. The poll found that the Sino-Australian community was deeply divided on the issue with 46 per cent saying they were concerned about China’s influence in Australia’s political process. Slightly less than half of respondents said the media and politicians gave “too much attention” to foreign intervention while 39 percent thought the public paid “too little attention” to foreign intervention. Recommended The vast majority of Chinese Australians said they had almost no contact with the local Chinese embassy or consulate, and three-quarters reported limited contact with Chinese community organizations. The government-funded survey is based on 1,040 interviews with Australian residents who self-identify as Chinese heritage. A nationally representative study of 3,029 Australian adults was also conducted in parallel to provide comparative data.

