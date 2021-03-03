The story of TMJ Bobby Vehicle attracting international attention

Madness collected from the weapons of the former Teller resident and Capitol Protester under Review

Trevor Phipps

The arrest of former Woodland Park resident Robert Gieswein on federal charges, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, has captured a surprisingly large amount of national and even international news coverage.

Gieswein, dubbed the Machine Gun Bobby by some locals, has caught the attention of some major media outlets, especially those from across the basin.

Since the story came out in late January, TMJ News has been contacted by three different Britain-based news organizations, asking for more information about the 24-year-old man who called Woodland Park, Cripple Creek and Florissant the his. They have sought more information about Gieswein’s background and were intrigued by the way he freely carried offensive weapons in the community and played a key role in local Second Amendment protests.

In early February, Cordelia Lynch a Sky TV UK reporter contacted TMJ News and asked about anyone who knew Gieswein before he was arrested for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots. Lynch did a lengthy interview with TMJ reporters asking about the resident who collected the guns and details about his nickname Machine Gun Bobby.

After seeing a photo of Gieswein at the Lauren Boebarts Congress restaurant in rifle, the news team made up a story about his relationship with the newly elected congresswoman. Lynch and Sky News made a segment where they visited Glenwood Springs and the Rifle and asked Glenwood Springs residents and the mayor what they thought of the controversial congresswoman’s actions.

Last week, Gabe Joselow, a news producer with NBC News London, also contacted TMJ News in an effort to learn more about Gieswein. You (TMJ News) have made some of the most field reports I have seen of this guy, Joselow said.

The producer said NBC News is working on a documentary about some of the people who were arrested on federal charges for crimes related to the Capitol riots. Joselow asked questions about Giesweins’s character and the reaction of the locals to his tricks.

Phillip Maravilla, a TV news producer with London-based ITV News, also contacted TMJ last week to inquire about Gieswein. Maravilla said ITV News did a lengthy interview with Gieswein, shortly before the US Capitol uprising.

Maravilla said ITV News is working on a documentary about Gieswein and they were looking for more information to add to the interview they had for him. The manufacturer was in the process of trying to contact any of Giesweins friends or family to find out more about his background.

Family members and friends stay calm

However, no one who knew Gieswein personally has spoken recently and has not come forward. His mother and other family members have also remained silent so far. But during an early court hearing, there were many letters of support written for Gieswein. According to these letters, Gieswein was a polite and caring man who wanted to become a police officer.

Also, Gieswein was a well-known figure during local gun and constitutional rights protests in Woodland Park and Teller County. During a 2018 protest he led in part in Woodland Park, Gieswein was seen carrying an assault rifle and publicly defending the rights of teachers and others to be properly protected from possible active shootout incidents.

On Jan. 18, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Gieswein after identifying him in several photos and videos taken during the Capitol riots. FBI agents raided the home of Giesweins’s ex-girlfriend the next day but did not find her. Later that day, Gieswein returned to Teller County Jail.

Gieswein was then transported to a federal detention facility in Denver, where he first had a hearing where he was told what charges he was facing. During the first hearing, Gieswein waived his right to have a trial in which prosecutors would have to prove that Gieswein was the correct person to be charged. A judge then ordered the man to remain in custody throughout his trial.

Following the first court hearing, a grand jury formally indicted Gieswein on six federal charges including three counts of assaulting police officers, using a dangerous weapon, obstructing a formal proceeding, destroying government property, and entering and standing in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon.

During his second court date, a judge ordered Gieswein sent to Washington, DC where he would face trial on the charges. There was no information about Giesweins’ next court date, or when his trial will begin.

Evidence of the arrest said Gieswein operated a paramilitary group in Teller County, called the Dogs Wild Wilds, and that he was affiliated with other militia groups including the Three Percent and Oath Holders. However, during his hearings, Giesweins’ lawyer said the suspect had no connection to any anti-government militia group.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has since told the media that he had never heard of Dogs Wild Wilds and that the group was not under law enforcement radar. Mikesell also said that people, such as Gieswein are rare. Furthermore, the sheriff stressed that they do not represent the strong Teller County community that believes in law enforcement.

I want people to understand that when they hear hes from Teller, that he is a lone wolf, Mikesell said.