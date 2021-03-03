Israel has an interest in Biden’s decision to lift ICC sanctions

As the Biden administration re-engages with the global community, it faces tough decisions on how to deal with the remnants of former President Donald Trumps foreign policy, including sanctions imposed on its staff. International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The sanctions were a response to the ICC’s investigation into possible war crimes by US forces in Afghanistan. Prominent groups are calling on the Biden administration to lift these sanctions. But one of America’s closest allies, Israel is asking the new president to keep them in place.

Bidens State Department says sanctions are under review.

I do not see what he has to review. This executive order must now be revoked. It should have been canceled a month ago, he said Katherine Gallagher, a lawyer with Center for Constitutional Rights. I do not need the Biden administration to like the fact that American actors are being investigated for crimes against humanity and war crimes. But what I want to see is that my government does not obstruct justice, she said.

The ICC is a final tribunal for crimes against humanity which means it takes cases that it decides have not been adequately addressed by countries in their national courts.

IN March 2020, ICC judges ruled that the US had not sufficiently investigated possible war crimes and torture in Afghanistan. The US is not a party to the treaty established by the ICC, but Afghanistan is. So the court judges decided to authorize the ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to launch an investigation. In response, the Trump administration imposed sanctions in Bensouda and its staff.

It gives us no joy to punish them, said then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in June 2020. But we can not allow ICC officials and their families to come to the US to buy, travel and otherwise enjoy American liberties as the same officials seek to prosecute defenders of those liberties.

The administration’s action against ICC staff was widely criticized.

But now there is more at stake: earlier this month, ICC judges ruled the court had jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories, and Bensouda could choose to investigate war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The decision was a response to a request from Palestinians representing the state of Palestine, which is recognized as a member of the ICC.

When the ICC investigates Israel for war crimes, this is pure anti-Semitism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, calling the ICJ ruling a distortion of justice.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel, like the US, is not a party to the treaty that established the court and does not consider itself under its jurisdiction. United States agrees: State Department said she has “serious concerns” about the ICC decision. We do not believe that the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state said in a statement. Therefore, the reasoning continues, the Palestinian territories are standing by the ICC.

It is not what I would like to see from an administration that has maintained as one of its priorities, human rights, what it has said it wants to rediscover in the international legal world order, Gallagher said. So this is not in line with its stated principles, its stated advantages.

But many Israelis are adamant in their belief that the international legal world order is deeply flawed.

Israelis always feel like we are under attack from the UN and international bodies, he said Anne Herzberg e NGO Monitor, a research institute based in Jerusalem. And people are always following us, compared to other countries where, you know, human rights issues are much more intense and terrible.

With this decision, the ICC can also investigate war crimes committed by the Palestinians. But Herzberg, who presented a amicus Brief on the issue of ICCs in the Palestinian territories, he said that this issue feels personal to the Israelis because almost everyone in Israel has to serve for a military period. So there is a remote possibility that any of them could be arrested if there is an ICC investigation.

It’s very different when, hey, it could be my uncle or my neighbor, my son who might be in danger, she said.

However, US sanctions against the ICC must end, he said Stephen Rapp, WHO represent US to ICC for six years as President Barack Obama’s ambassador general for war crimes. He said the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration are inappropriate and unprincipled.

Using this tool of intimidation and intimidation is like holding a gun to a judge’s head. It’s an ineffective tactic and it’s a counterproductive one, Rapp said. And this is the position we need to take with Netanyahu: We have your back. But this does not mean that we will be involved in extortion on your behalf. We will use the powerful tools we need to protect you.

It will probably not be necessary for the US to defend Israel in this matter. ICC prosecutor Bensouda did not open a case against the Israelis and it may not happen because the shell will soon be replaced by a newly elected prosecutor. As for the Biden administration, Rapp said he should tell the court that the US has sufficiently investigated itself for atrocities in Afghanistan. There were no penalties, but Rapp said the ICC does not seek them.

Obviously, we must hold our people accountable. And there were some processes that made it. They were not perfect, but I think they went through the collection, he said. This is what it comes down to.

If the ICC still decides that the U.S. internal investigation was not good enough, Rapp said, the U.S. can always come back and investigate further.