‘Historic Day for Women’ as officially decriminalized abortion in South Australia





South Australia is the last Australian jurisdiction to formally decriminalize abortion as the upper house of state marked the new laws. The passage of the Draft Law on Abortion on Tuesday came after the lower house in February passed the legislation with 29 votes in favor and 15 against. It was then sent back to the upper room for final approval, which has now happened. Under the changes, abortion will be treated as a health care issue, not a criminal one, in line with other states including Victoria, Queensland and NSW. It can be performed by a medical practitioner up to 22 weeks and six days pregnant. After that time, a doctor can perform an abortion only if he consults with another practitioner and if both are of the opinion that the procedure is medically appropriate. These circumstances may include whether a life is in danger, whether there is a serious fetal abnormality, or a serious risk to a patient’s physical or mental health. Abortion will now be decriminalized in SA! This milestone is the result of years of campaigning and advocacy by incredible people. Thank you to every single person involved in the campaign for a more compassionate healthcare system. The Right Agenda (@FairAgenda) March 2, 2021 ‘Historic day’ Attorney General Vickie Chapman said the passage of the legislation was a “historic day for South Australian women”. “It has been a long journey and, sometimes, ugly, but we finally have the modern termination of pregnancy laws, which make abortion a health issue, not a criminal one,” she said. “This legislation makes clear the highest standard of medical care and decision-making that already exists in South Australia.” The Right Agenda Advocacy Group said the bill was an important step towards ensuring that everyone could get the health care they needed, when they needed it and where they needed it. “A patient may need to terminate a pregnancy for a number of deeply complex and personal reasons,” said spokeswoman Renee Carr. The bill underwent a vote of conscience in both chambers of deputies who opposed the legislation by successfully securing a number of amendments. These included a ban on selective sex abortion and a requirement that every patient be provided with information about counseling, regardless of their situation. Opponents of the legislation remained concerned with provisions allowing for long-term proceedings. The Center for Human Rights said the passage of the bill in the SA means that only Western Australia still uses criminal law to regulate abortion. “It is time for the Parliament of Western Australia to follow in the footsteps of South Australia and bring their laws into line with any other jurisdiction in the country by removing all barriers to timely reproductive health care,” said spokeswoman Monique Hurley.







