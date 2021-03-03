Meat and poultry workers need COVID vaccines, lawmakers told

WASHINGTON – House members may disagree on how well the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled, but they seem to agree on one thing: workers in meat packing and poultry processing plants should be given the highest priority for vaccination than they are now.

“It is becoming very clear throughout the COVID crisis that vaccines are the way out,” said Rep. Andy Harris, MD (R-Md.), During a session on health and safety advocacy for meat, poultry and agricultural workers held by the Subcommittee on Home Divisions for Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies. “Given the data we’ve received in recent weeks it looks like a single Pfizer or Moderna is almost as good as two shots – and hopefully the FDA will review the EUA [emergency use authorization] to allow it – we can release 20 or 30 million doses in the next month, some of which may go to these workers. “

Subcommittee Chairman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) Called getting COVID vaccines for these workers “critical and important” but said other issues needed to be addressed as well. “Many meat and agriculture packaging companies have made significant profits on people, and few are accountable,” she said. A study of California workers from the professional sector revealed that “more workers have died from COVID-19 in meat and poultry plants to date during the pandemic than died from all causes in the industry in the last 15 years … Meat, poultry and agriculture companies continue pursue faster production practices such as accelerated line speed “, which makes it difficult for workers, who often work side by side, to move further away for purposes of social distancing.

Lack of PPE

Carmen Rottenberg, managing director at Groundswell Group, an industrial consulting firm, agreed that vaccination was one of the top priorities for worker protection. “It’s really important that workers are vaccinated to eliminate the risks and continue with multi-layered mitigation that work,” said Rottenberg, who headed the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service under President Trump. “The Joint Food and Trade Workers and the Meat Institute, just before Christmas, sent a letter stressing that rapid vaccination of this workforce would maximize health benefits; it is absolutely critical.”

“In many countries, agricultural workers are in the ‘1B’ phase, but as more vaccines come online, modifications are made as to who gets into group 1A; I’m very concerned that we are moving in with these essential workers,” Rottenberg said. added that meat and poultry packaging companies “have the resources to help with vaccination”.

Committee members also heard from Dulce Casteñada, a member of Children of Smithfield, an advocacy group formed by the children of workers at the Smithfield pork processing company. “I come from a small rural community of 7,000 people in Crete, Nebraska; my father worked at Smithfield Foods in Crete for a quarter of a century,” she explained. But she said she and the other Smithfield Children had heard from their parents that they did not have personal PPE [personal protective equipment] and were not told when they were exposed to COVID-19 employees. “It did not come as a surprise that COVID would destroy the meat packaging plants while the workers were working side by side and the usual areas are small and overcrowded,” she said.

Casteñada said she had “witnessed the continuing open disregard” of the workers and that her father told her that the company had given him and his colleagues hair nets and tried to pass them off as PPE; colleagues said the company had made them reuse masks that had been soaked in animal blood. But workers like her father “are too scared to talk; they are afraid they will lose their jobs and their health insurance,” Casteñada said. “They can not leave work in the middle of the day to attend a public hearing, not to mention the revenge they might encounter from their employer.” When health care workers tried to find their contact for the source of the COVID infection, the company’s human resources department ordered them not to disclose their test results to each other, she said.

Deborah Berkowitz, Director of the Occupational Safety and Health Program at the National Employment Law Draft, said that when the pandemic began, “workers in meat and poultry plants were still required to work elbow to elbow and shoulder to shoulder.” When the meat packaging industry installed weak plastic shields on workers’ sides, “the CDC told the industry that there was no evidence they were working, and they should be used other than keeping workers 6 feet away; this was ignored,” Berkowitz added.

Small implementation of OSHA

Complicating the problem is the fact that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) “relinquished all responsibility” for plants during the Trump administration, Berkowitz said. “They have decided to stop almost all enforcement …. There were 13,000 complaints filed and the agency closed almost every one out of control. If OSHA had done its job, the spread of COVID-19 would have been mitigated.”

One of those complaints was filed by Casteñada after Smithfield offered its employees in Crete a “liability bonus” for good participation, prompting many workers who were ill with COVID to continue coming to work. “At the end of May last year, at least 139 Cretan Smithfield workers were tested positive for COVID. I made a complaint to OSHA and got a call from an official who told me that OSHA saw no reason to inspect the plant because according to the information that Smithfield had provided, the company was doing everything possible to contain the virus, “she said. “The agency effectively ignored my complaint without conducting an inspection or talking to employees.”

Different views on the industry

Committee members had differing views on how well the industry was doing in protecting its workers. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) Said that as a small business owner, “I am disgusted by their greed and deceit by a number of these enterprises.” He singled out Tyson, a chicken processor, for a controversy over managers at one of her factories that were taking bets how many employees would receive the coronavirus.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.), Whose state is home to a number of meat processors, had another meaning. “A successful response requires the government to work with industry,” he said. “Companies in the industry have consistently taken proactive steps to ensure the safety of workers,” he said. “Many in the industry were taking care to go above safety standards … Congress must prioritize funding in relief measures to ensure that these essential workers who support our critical supply chains are able to continue to provide food for the nation and to take care of their families “.

Klina ended by inviting committee members to visit the meat processing factories in his district if they did not have one in their district. “The innovation that is happening is extraordinary,” he said. DeLauro confused. “I have been to several poultry processing factories in your district and have come to a completely different conclusion in terms of worker safety and the type of protection they seek,” she said.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), A committee rank member, said he was concerned that although additional security measures are being taken now, “What I would be concerned about, once the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, would we retreat? “he said. “I do not want to go back to where we were, where this particular group was particularly vulnerable.”

DeLauro proposed that “in fiscal year 2022, we should prioritize additional OSHA resources to increase on-site inspections to protect workers.” She said she was working with Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) To add $ 150 million in Department of Labor employee protection funds to the COVID aid bill currently in Congress to address the issue; $ 75 million of those funds would go to OSHA to support additional enforcement in hazardous jobs. In addition, “OSHA should issue clear, effective and comprehensive requirements” to ensure safety for workers, starting with the issuance of an interim standard of temporary infectious disease, she said.