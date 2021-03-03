OSN celebrates International Women’s Day with all women

International
ROME: Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq this week will send a message of condolence and hope to those who have suffered so much in the country, according to the archbishop who revolutionized Vatican communications.
Claudio Maria Celli, who was president of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications from 2007 to 2016, worked closely with Pope Francis after helping turn Catholic leaders back on social media to deliver their message to followers around the world.
As a result, the popes’ historic visit to Iraq will be broadcast on various social media accounts, including @Pontifex, the account of Pope Francis.
With this trip, the pope aims to reach the hearts of all Iraqis. He does not want to talk only to Christians living in that country and who suffered so much from the war and persecution by Daesh, Celli said. He wants to bring his closeness to people, regardless of their faith.
80-year-old Celli spoke of the hope of reconstruction for a people who have the right to rebuild peace thanks to cooperation and respect between the religious and national identities that are present in Iraq. The Pope strongly believes in dialogue between religions.
Pope Francis will certainly bring a message of solidarity to the Christians living in that country. He wants to be close to them as a brother and as a father, so that they feel that the universal Church shares the hardships lived by a community that has suffered so much and for so long from violence and fundamentalism, Celli said.
In 2012, Celli helped Pope Benedict join Twitter as he transformed the Vaticans communications into the social media era.
He wants to help rebuild faith in a tomorrow that should be different from the past, a better tomorrow made of peace, prosperity, love and the common good for all in a country that deserves to be able to look ahead. All of this is part of a larger dimension of interfaith dialogue, Celli said.
He once stated that the Catholic media should not become instruments of a religious or cultural fundamentalism.
Unforgettable Twitter of Pope Francis
With 18.8 million followers, Pope Francis’ @Pontifex Twitter account has become a powerful tool for him to communicate with both Catholics and the wider world.
Here are some instances where his account has been used to send messages of security, hope and concern on issues related to the Middle East.
5 August 2020
The Pope issues condolences and a broader message to Lebanon and its politicians following the devastating bombing of the Port of Beirut.
November 20, 2020
The Pope sent a joint tweet along with Al-Azhar Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb reaffirming their commitment to the Human Brotherhood Document signed a year ago.
3 February 2019
Ahead of the first visit by a pope to the UAE, Pope Francis wrote on Twitter that he was visiting the UAE as a brother, in order to write a dialogue page together.
February 12, 2021
The Pope sent a powerful message to coincide with UN Day against the use of child soldiers
February 8, 2021
Pope Francis has waged a long campaign against human trafficking and slavery.
