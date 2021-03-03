Police divers seek water just 300 meters from Melissa Caddick’s home in Dover Heights





Police divers are searching for Melissa Caddick’s remains in the rough seas just 300 meters from the suspected fraudster’s home on the eastern outskirts of Sydney. Main points: Melissa Caddick disappeared on November 12 and her leg was left up until a week ago

Melissa Caddick disappeared on November 12 and her leg was left up until a week ago The analysis suggests that the foot appears to have entered the water relatively recently, however

The analysis suggests that the foot appears to have entered the water relatively recently, however There is no CCTV showing Ms. Caddick near her home in Dover Heights It is believed that divers are assessing the conditions at the moment to see if or not it is safe enough for them to enter the water. The south could prevent the operation from continuing if the ocean becomes too harsh. A human bust found washed on Mollymook Beach on the south coast of NSW was confirmed yesterday to belong to a man identified after forensic analysis. The wreckage was found almost a week after two campers found a foot, which DNA testing showed belonged to Ms Caddick, in Bournda Beach near Tathra. Melissa Caddick was last seen in November. ( Supplied The other bones have been washed on the surrounding beaches over the past week, but most have now been confirmed to belong to an animal. It is unclear where or when the 49-year-old entered the water, but investigators believe it may have entered the Dover Heights area. Sources close to the investigation initially believed Ms. Caddick may have taken her own life around the time she disappeared from her $ 7 million home in Dover Heights. Suspicions now surround that the theory given the green growth was found in the bones of one of her sneakers, suggesting that her foot may have been alone in the ocean for a short period of time. Detectives are now examining the possibility that Ms. Caddick was alive for several weeks, if not months after she disappeared without her keys, wallet or cell phone early Friday, November 12th. Police divers have searched for Melissa Caddick’s remains. ( News ABC Investigators from the corporate watchdog raided her property, seizing documents, cell phones and computers as part of a massive fraud investigation Thursday, Nov. 11. Her 15-year-old son told police he heard the front door close around 5:30 a.m. on the day his mother disappeared and had assumed she had gone for an early morning run. But according to police, there was no CCTV from the surrounding streets, marinas and shops showing any signs of Ms. Caddick and there were no reliable eyewitness accounts. Mrs. Caddick is accused of stealing more than $ 20 million from investors, including close friends and family, and promising them large returns on pension savings. The Federal Court heard only $ 5,600 in balance in Ms. Caddicks’ bank account, but corporate observer ASIC said it remains a priority to attract investor funds. A two-day hearing will take place next month.

