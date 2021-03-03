Weather network – Indonesian volcano erupts again, that’s why there are frequent eruptions





Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 8:52 pm – Volcanologists recorded a total of 13 separate eruptions on Tuesday after the first major eruption of Mount Sinabung since August 2020. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Indonesia’s Sinabung Mountain erupted on Tuesday, sending ash and smoke into the air up to several kilometers or 5,000 meters, according to local disaster officials. Located in the country’s northern Sumatra province, Tuesday’s eruption of the 2,460-meter-high volcano – which became active in 2010 after being dormant for 400 years – is the latest series to begin in 2013, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Risk Mitigation (PVMBG). The first major eruption since August 2020, volcanologists recorded a a total of 13 separate explosions Tuesday There are no immediate reports of injuries. Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton attributes the frequency of Mount Sinabung eruptions to its location in the Ring of Fire – a strip of tectonic plate boundaries that cross the Pacific Ocean, where repetitive seismic activity takes place. “This is this Indo-Australian (denser) Slab composed of more basalt compared to this Eurasian Granite Slab. So you get considerable submission along this plate boundary that causes frequent volcanic eruptions including this last stratovolcano that erupted in early March, ”said Hamilton. Those living nearby were told to leave the danger zone, wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke, and be prepared for possible cold lava flows. PVMBG said Mount Sinabung is still under Level 3 alert status, the second highest level it has been in since 2019. A 2014 eruption killed at least 16 people after a cloud of hot ash engulfed surrounding villages. Indonesia, which consists of more than 17,000 islands and islets, has nearly 130 active volcanoes. Sources: Bangkok Post | Daily Sabah Photograph courtesy of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) / Historical.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos