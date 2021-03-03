International
MGM Resorts International Clorox Names “Official Trademark for Hand Disinfectants and Cleaners”
LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced that it is joining The Clorox Company as the exclusive provider of hand sanitizer and cleaning products for visitors to more than 20 MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas and beyond United States. As “MGM Resorts Official Visitor Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand”, Clorox, one of the most trusted cleaning brands, will supply disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers to all areas accessible to visitors to the company’s property in MGM Resorts industry support – leading Seven-point Security Plan.
“The health and safety of guests and staff remains our top priority and we are pleased to partner with Clorox to support these efforts,” he said. John Flynn, Vice President of Administration at MGM Resorts. “Hand disinfection and cleaning are key components of our Seven Point Security Plan and Clorox Century’s expertise and credible brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build trust in our resorts and maintain safer guests and staff. “
MGM Resorts will offer guests Clorox Disinfectant Napkins and Clorox Hand Cleanser for all their stay in hotels, restaurants, casino floors and other common areas accessible to guests.
“Disinfectants and hand cleaners continue to play an important role in reducing the spread of germs and giving consumers peace of mind that their health, safety and well-being are a top priority,” he said. Heath Rigsby, Vice President of Outside the Home at Clorox Company. “We are proud to be able to work with MGM Resorts to support their health and safety initiatives as they continue to welcome guests across their properties.”
Clorox products will help support MGM Resorts’ Seven-Point Safety Plan, a multi-layered set of expertly developed protocols and procedures designed to put health and safety at the heart of everything the company does. Launched in May 2020, the plan features everything from temperature controls, personal protective equipment and physical distancing, to enhanced cleaning, air quality control and digital innovations designed to support the experiences of contactless, convenient friends.
For more information on MGM Resorts’ Seven Points Security Plan and its new Clorox program, clickhere.
ABOUT MGM INTERNATIONAL RESORTS
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top-class hotels and casinos, top-notch meeting and conference facilities, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts create comprehensive, iconic experiences through their suites Las Vegas-inspired brands. The portfolio of MGM Resorts includes 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offers United States AND Macau, including some of the most popular tourism brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through leading brands in the market, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through its “Focus on Importance: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” initiative, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that was recognized as one of the Most Admired Companies of FORTUNE Magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.
The Clorox Company
TheClorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and professional of consumer products and professionals with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and $ 6.7 billion fiscal year 2020 sales. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and well-known consumer brand names, including its own name bleach and cleaning products; Pisha-Solcleaners; Liquid-Plumrblocking removers; Poetthome care products; Fresh stepcat litter; Happybags and wrappers; Kingsford grilled products; Hidden valleyclothing and dressings; Britawater filtration products; Burt’s Beesnatural personal care products; and RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Calmness of Natural Vitality, NeoCell and stop aging nowvitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies to professional clients, including those sold under CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcarebrand names. More than 80% of the company’s sales are generated by brands holding NO. 1 or no. 2 market positions in their categories.
Clorox is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global New Plastic Economics Commitment. The company is widely recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, ranked no. 1 in the ranking of the Axios Harris Poll 100 Survey in 2020 and included in the list of 100 Barron 2020 Most Sustainable Companies, the Bloomberg 2021 Gender Equality Index and the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Corporations Equality Index, among others . In support of its communities, the Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than that $ 25 millions of combined cash grants, product donations and trigger the fiscal year2020 trading. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Growth Blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.
CLX-B
SOURCE MGM Resorts International
Similar links
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]