MGM Resorts International Clorox Names “Official Trademark for Hand Disinfectants and Cleaners”

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced that it is joining The Clorox Company as the exclusive provider of hand sanitizer and cleaning products for visitors to more than 20 MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas and beyond United States. As “MGM Resorts Official Visitor Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand”, Clorox, one of the most trusted cleaning brands, will supply disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers to all areas accessible to visitors to the company’s property in MGM Resorts industry support – leading Seven-point Security Plan.

“The health and safety of guests and staff remains our top priority and we are pleased to partner with Clorox to support these efforts,” he said. John Flynn, Vice President of Administration at MGM Resorts. “Hand disinfection and cleaning are key components of our Seven Point Security Plan and Clorox Century’s expertise and credible brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build trust in our resorts and maintain safer guests and staff. “

MGM Resorts will offer guests Clorox Disinfectant Napkins and Clorox Hand Cleanser for all their stay in hotels, restaurants, casino floors and other common areas accessible to guests.

“Disinfectants and hand cleaners continue to play an important role in reducing the spread of germs and giving consumers peace of mind that their health, safety and well-being are a top priority,” he said. Heath Rigsby, Vice President of Outside the Home at Clorox Company. “We are proud to be able to work with MGM Resorts to support their health and safety initiatives as they continue to welcome guests across their properties.”

Clorox products will help support MGM Resorts’ Seven-Point Safety Plan, a multi-layered set of expertly developed protocols and procedures designed to put health and safety at the heart of everything the company does. Launched in May 2020, the plan features everything from temperature controls, personal protective equipment and physical distancing, to enhanced cleaning, air quality control and digital innovations designed to support the experiences of contactless, convenient friends.

For more information on MGM Resorts’ Seven Points Security Plan and its new Clorox program, clickhere.

ABOUT MGM INTERNATIONAL RESORTS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top-class hotels and casinos, top-notch meeting and conference facilities, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts create comprehensive, iconic experiences through their suites Las Vegas-inspired brands. The portfolio of MGM Resorts includes 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offers United States AND Macau, including some of the most popular tourism brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through leading brands in the market, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through its “Focus on Importance: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” initiative, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that was recognized as one of the Most Admired Companies of FORTUNE Magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

The Clorox Company

TheClorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and professional of consumer products and professionals with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and $ 6.7 billion fiscal year 2020 sales. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and well-known consumer brand names, including its own name bleach and cleaning products; Pisha-Solcleaners; Liquid-Plumrblocking removers; Poetthome care products; Fresh stepcat litter; Happybags and wrappers; Kingsford grilled products; Hidden valleyclothing and dressings; Britawater filtration products; Burt’s Beesnatural personal care products; and RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Calmness of Natural Vitality, NeoCell and stop aging nowvitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies to professional clients, including those sold under CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcarebrand names. More than 80% of the company’s sales are generated by brands holding NO. 1 or no. 2 market positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global New Plastic Economics Commitment. The company is widely recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, ranked no. 1 in the ranking of the Axios Harris Poll 100 Survey in 2020 and included in the list of 100 Barron 2020 Most Sustainable Companies, the Bloomberg 2021 Gender Equality Index and the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Corporations Equality Index, among others . In support of its communities, the Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than that $ 25 millions of combined cash grants, product donations and trigger the fiscal year2020 trading. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Growth Blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

