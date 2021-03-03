Karnataka: Sex appeal for work filed against Ramesh Jarkiholi | News from Bengaluru







The CD, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by TOI, was released on news channels by a social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli, who has lodged a complaint with Cubbon Park police. Kalahalli also met with Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant and sought protection for the woman.

I’m shocked and hurt. The incident is part of a larger plot against me, Jarkiholi said. A third party … filing a complaint against me shows that it was being done according to someone. I will not resign until the allegations are substantiated. I will hold a press conference to clear the air.

The victim, who comes from North Karnataka, met Jarkiholi recently as she was interested in producing a documentary on the dams of North Karnataka. Later, he promised her a job at Karnataka Power Transmission (KPTCL) and sexually exploited her, Kalahalli said. When Jarkiholi discovered that the victim had a CD, he started threatening her. I came here on her behalf while she feared for her life, he said, demanding a thorough investigation.

Jarkiholi comes from one of the most powerful political families in the state and is a sugar baron from the Belagavi district. He is one of 17 deserters from Congress and JD (S) whose passage resulted in the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy government in the state in 2019.

We have received the complaint, but since it came from a third person, we are obliged to take statements from the woman and her family as there are certain instructions when investigating such cases, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) MN Anuchet.

As the video and photos went viral and splashed out on news channels, Congress workers staged protests in various parts of the state demanding Jarkiholis’s resignation. In Bengaluru, party workers staged a protest in front of the party headquarters. Dear BJP, is this why your party members gave you the Janata Blackmail Party label? The Karnataka Congress wrote on Twitter of his official treatment.

Public Prosecutor HR Satyavati said: There is nothing wrong with a third person making a complaint on behalf of a victim. Police can take statements from victims and others and act according to the law.

