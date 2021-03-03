Former Soviet leader Gorbachev turns 90 | World News





MOSCOW (AP) Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev turned 90 on Tuesday, receiving greetings from the Kremlin and global leaders as Russians remained divided over his legacy. Gorbachev, who has been in hospital as a precaution amid a coronavirus pandemic, was scheduled to make a phone call Tuesday to his aides and associates who gathered at his foundation to congratulate him. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Gorbachev in a letter published by the Kremlin, hailing him as one of the most prominent men of modern times who made a significant impact on the history of our nation and the world. Putin also praised Gorbachev for continuing to work on international humanitarian projects. US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the global leaders who congratulated Gorbachev on his birthday. Speaking in an interview with the Tass news agency published on Tuesday, Gorbachev reaffirmed that the domestic political reforms he launched and his efforts to end the Cold War had no alternative. I deeply believe that Perestroika was necessary and we were taking it in the right direction, he said. The main domestic achievement was to give people freedom and end the totalitarian system. And the most important things on the international scene were the end of the Cold War and the conduct of radical nuclear weapons cuts. Gorbachev again complained about the brutal coup in August 1991 organized by the old Communist Party guard that toppled him for a while and spurred the collapse of the Soviet Union. “It was possible to preserve the Soviet Union, naturally in a revived and reformed form that would give the republic broad rights,” Gorbachev told Tass. Asked if it is still possible now to restore the Soviet Union, he replied that it is necessary to focus on normalizing ties with its former Soviet neighbors and developing regional alliances. Putin, who lamented the Soviet collapse as the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century, “avoided Gorbachev’s personal criticism but was often critical of his policies and held the Soviet leader responsible for putting too much faith in the West. . During Putin’s 21-year rule, Russia’s relations with the West have fallen to low levels since the Cold War over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin interference in the 2016 US presidential election, piracy attacks and, of course, most recently, the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. While Gorbachev has received international acclaim for helping end the Cold War and launching liberal reforms that ended the communist monopoly on power, many Russians have blamed him for the collapse of the Soviet Union that led to devastating economic devastation and political unrest. . A poll conducted by the All-Russian Opinion Research Center (WCIOM), had 51% of respondents saying it did more harm than good to the nation, while 32% said it was about equal, 7% watched his action as mostly positive and the rest were indecisive. The nationwide survey of 1,600 was conducted on Sunday and had an error margin of no more than 2.5 percentage points.

