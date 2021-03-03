International
Ear disease in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children
Updated guidelines for managing media otitis aim to address what has been called the ‘public health emergency’.
In remote communities across the Northern Territory (NT), only one in 10 Aboriginal children under the age of three have healthy ears, a new report in Australian Medical Journal (MJA) has found.
Five have otitis media (OME) or ‘sticky ear’, and four have suppurative OM – acute OM (AOM) with or without perforation, or chronic suppurative OM (CSOM)
‘Level of ear disease in Aboriginal [and Torres Strait Islander] children is defined by the World Health Organization [WHO] as the meeting of a public health emergency, “said lead author of the study Professor Amanda Leach GP news.
According to Professor Leach, head of the Ear Health Research Program at the Menzies School of Health Research School’s Child Health Division, any OM rate above 4% is considered a public health emergency. The rate of chronic suppurative OM in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Islands in the NT currently stands between 12-15%.
“We started here with about 24%, so it definitely came down,” she said. “But we are far from that goal.”
The new document includes the 2020 update on clinical guidelines for the management of OM in Aboriginal and Stress Torres island populations, which for the first time introduce the Recommendation Assessment, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach.
Changes in management as a result of the guidelines include:
- targeted recommendations for high-risk and low-risk children
- strongly recommended antibiotics for persistent OME in high-risk children
- strongly recommended azithromycin for AOM where adhesion is difficult or no refrigeration is available
- recommending concurrent audiology and surgical referrals where delays are likely
- recommendation of surgical referral for CSOM at the time of diagnosis.
A new digital application, OMapp, is also designed to assist clinicians when assessing ears and is available through MJA paper
Professor Leach hopes these resources will help clinicians manage a range of ear conditions.
“We want to eradicate the serious end of the disease and the impaired hearing loss it causes,” she said.
“But we do not want to give up the fact that once you get rid of the pierced ear you will still be left with this sticky ear, which is also associated with hearing loss in a number of children.”
Another key message that Professor Leach would like to convey is the importance of initial assessment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children’s ears.
“Especially if you have a high-risk Aboriginal baby, look in the ear,” she said.
‘Our mantra here is: “Every ear, of every child, in every opportunity.”
‘Do an ear assessment and learn, if you can, pneumatic otoscopes so you can test for fluid behind the eardrum, instead of just looking at it.’
If pneumatic otoscopy cannot be used, Professor Leach recommends the use of tympanometry with normal otoscopes.
In addition to the potential immediate clinical benefits associated with ear screening, it can also help improve overall long-term health prospects for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children.
Associate Professor Peter O’Mara, Chairman of RACGP Aboriginal Health and Torres Strait Islander, told earlier GP news that poor health outcomes are linked to the trauma associated with systematic and institutionalized racism in Australia, interaction with the police and the criminal justice system is one of the main sources.
‘Aboriginal people and the Torres Strait Islander islands are more likely to suffer from hearing disorders… and the evidence may say that when you have a hearing disorder, you are more likely to be imprisoned, “he said.
‘Some of the things we do as general practitioners, like work in trying to improve ear health for children, and especially for Aboriginal children, can have a direct impact.’
When it comes to evaluating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children, Professor Amanda Leach has a mantra: ‘Every ear, every child, every opportunity.’
It is also especially important to check the ears of Aboriginal and Islanders Strait Island children regularly, as OM is often asymptomatic in this group; Professor Leach says an Aboriginal and Islander child of Torres Stress may present to the GP with an ‘ear drum’ but may not be thirsty or in pain.
“This is an extraordinary thing,” she said.
‘There should be a follow-up schedule, an intention or some system in your practice, through which those families will be hit to see if the child is improving.
“But it’s really important to have another look at that ear and check that the bulge is resolved.”
Professor Leach says children who do not have a swollen ear drum but have a fixed middle ear leak or sticky ear also require regular follow-up.
Furthermore, a child with a persistent sticky ear should be referred for a hearing assessment and to an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist to see if they meet the criteria for either a hearing aid or to place grommetes. .
“If a parent is at all concerned about language development or behavior, possibly related to improper hearing, they should also be counseled about gaining a hearing assessment,” she said.
While Professor Leach’s work has focused on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children in the NT, there have been similar levels of ear disease in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in Queensland.
Queensland Death Clothing Program found that of the approximately 2,500 Torres Stress Aboriginal and Iceland children who attended her ENT clinic service from 2015–19, three in five had an ear condition and two in five had conductive hearing loss.
Among the 651 children and adolescents who attended at least two ENT clinical services between 2015 and 2019:
- 77% had at least one type of ear condition in their first service, down to 59% in their last service
- the percentage of children and young people with OME is approximately halved from 35% in the first service to 16% in the last service.
While Professor Leach is happy to see improvements in both the NT and Queensland, she says clinics working in rural and remote areas with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children need to understand the importance of ear examinations in order for progress to continue. .
“Here in Top End, in the NT, the workforce turnover is massive,” she said.
‘We are dealing with really massive health issues here and to cope with ear disease and hearing loss, which is affecting so many children, is simply overwhelming.
‘So we are able to think of strategies to quickly supervise GPs who are new to NT [and] how can we orient them towards these issues. ‘
Professor Leach says it is important that all children – including those with mild or moderate ‘only’ hearing loss, receive such care.
“People say, ‘It’s just a slight or moderate hearing loss, it’s okay,'” she said.
“But the WHO has helped us with statements that say that moderate hearing loss in a child is actually a hearing loss disability and that puts them on a whole different level of urgency.”
When it comes to ear disease in children, Professor Leach says she often cites her colleague, Australia’s first Aboriginal surgeon, and Torres Strait Island, an ENT specialist. Associate Professor Kelvin Kong.
“He says otitis media and conductive hearing loss are generally not life-threatening,” she said.
“But they are changing lives.”
