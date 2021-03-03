DEVELOPED, March 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – As International Women’s Day approaches March 8, Park Place Technologies is continuing its commitment to STEM global initiatives worldwide through its Women in STEM (WINS) program. For the third year in a row Park Place is supporting STEM FAILED EVENT (which will be virtual this year) in Thursday 4 March IN 10:30 am ET. In addition, for the first time, Park Place is expanding its summer internship program globally, to six college students from around the world.

Women make up half of the total workforce, but only 28% of STEM positions, according toNational Collaborative Girls Project.IISH, a volunteer-based social enterprise led by volunteers, is dedicated to demonstrating the power of science, technology, engineering and math to female schoolgirls aged 13 to 17. Since 2015, nearly 25,000 girls have participated in the Park Place program has helped attract more than 12,000 global participants to this 90-minute, virtual IWISH event, with remote recordings kenya, United States, Canada, Singapore, and PERU.

The virtual event will feature inspirational women at the top of their field in STEM surveys, contests and more interactive. Female models from enterprises included Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Arup, Dell, VMWare and Deloitte promise to be an attractive and inspiring event for girls. This year, the chairman of Trailblazer is Mary Robinson, The first female president of Ireland. She is a founding member of the Council of Women Leaders of the World.

Park Place Wins Outdoors

In addition to the IWISH Event, Park Place has also opened applications for its 2021 Women in STEM exterior. The externship, which will be virtual this year, offers college-age women the opportunity to meet mentors at STEM and receive training and hands-on experience. Participants will build long-term relationships to help career development and gain experience that will distinguish them as they enter the workforce.

In previous years, the program provided two students from Ireland an experience at Park Place’s Cleveland headquarters. This year, for the first time, Park Place will host six virtual interns from around the world – two from Cleveland, in partnership with John Carroll University, two of Singapore, in partnership with National University of Singapore, and two from Cork, in partnership with University College Cork.

To be eligible for the extern, students must be over 18 years of age and a young adult or college senior actively pursuing an STEM-related degree.

Interested students can apply for external to https://www.parkplacetechnologies.com/careers/job-openings/?p=job%2FoJKNefwe. Applications are currently being accepted through March 25. Winners will be announced in April.

“As we consider the future of the technology industry in the short term and, especially longer term, there is definitely an acute appetite and awareness within the industry about the need to encourage more women in STEM,” he said. Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies. “Businesses around the world play a key role in supporting and accelerating this adoption by ensuring that a career in STEM is attractive to women. At Park Place we are proud to support this movement through our programs and partnerships with organizations like IWish. “

“We are very excited about the global response to our virtual event from both attendees and our sponsors and partners,” he said. Caroline O’Driscoll, Founder, I wish. “The lack of women in STEM is a global issue, and by mobilizing the power of the international community, we can really make a difference. We are pleased with Park Place Technologies’ support to help us reach an international audience. The world “It has changed so much over the past year, but it has not diminished our ambition to support young girls to be agents of change that our world desperately needs now.”

