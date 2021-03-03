FBI Director Wray: Capitol riots could have inspired international terrorists





FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed concern Tuesday that the Capitol riots on January 6 could have inspired international terrorists. During a hearing before the Senate Justice Committee, Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., asked Wray if he believes “international terrorist groups may have found a way to get closer to the Capitol by integrating into internal movements.” politics “. Wray admitted he was worried it might have served as “inspiration”. “Well, of course we think the events of January 6 have been at least an inspiration to a number of terrorist extremists there and may even have been worse than that,” the FBI director said. DIRECTORS OF FBI DIRECTORS WAYS PEST FOR RIOT CAPITOL Wrays’ appearance before the committee on Tuesday was his first testimony since Jan. 6. Came as the FBI continues its investigations into many aspects of the riots. “One of my biggest concerns was that as people flocked to the Capitol with backpacks, you had no idea who they were and what they were carrying,” Graham said. “So it would have been very easy for some international terrorists to infiltrate this crowd. Do you agree with that?” Wray replied: “I think it would have been easy for this to happen. I do not know that we have seen evidence that it happened, but it is certainly one of the specific things that was required.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION Another concern voiced by Wray on Tuesday was about office funding. “We need more agents, we need more analysts, we need more data analysis, etc.,” he said. “Has the FBI grown dramatically since 9/11?” Graham asked. “Not as dramatically as the threat,” Wray replied.

