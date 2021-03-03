Covid-19: Cabinet to consider ending blockade on Friday, unlikely to be lifted that afternoon





Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will not consider a change in the alarm level until the Cabinet meets on Friday, but things can move fast then. Hipkins announced another day of zero issues of the Covid-19 community on Wednesday, as more than 16,000 tests were processed on Tuesday. No Covid-19 community cases have been reported since the new family of cases were reported Saturday when the Government placed Auckland back in an alarm level 3 block. However, Hipkins said it was too early to relax. READ MORE:

I think they were still in the critical period, where they wanted to see all the test results of all the close and random contacts, Hipkins said. ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield on Wednesday. There are still some test results that need to come from some people we would like to see before we could breathe any sigh of relief, so they were not there yet. The government was still awaiting some exam results from Papatoetoe High School and visitors to the Kmart Botany. Forty-five people who had contacted the Ministry of Health to say they were at Kmart Botany at a time of potential exposure have not yet returned a negative test, and about 2 percent of students from the school have not yet returned a negative result from their subsequent test. Health Director Ashley Bloomfield said that, thanks to the blockade, health officials could increasingly be sure they had the blast under control. Hipkins was clear that there was no chance that the Cabinet meeting would consider a change in preparedness levels earlier than Friday. He said a change could be implemented fairly quickly however. We actually changed the law so we could remove the restrictions faster, Hipkins said. Having said that, the decision we make on Friday will be based on all the information and sometimes we will make a decision in advance when it will take effect. He said lifting the blockade as soon as Friday afternoon was probably impossible but it was possible. The current alarm level 3 period is the Aucklands fourth form of a kind of blockage during the pandemic. The rest of New Zealand was subject to a single blockade, although this was longer and more intense.

