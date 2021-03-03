Exciting changes for the 2021 International Festival





LAFAYETTE, La Festival International de Louisiane is one of the biggest economic leaders for the City of Lafayette, but with the Festival being virtual last year due to the pandemic, many downtown businesses suffered. This year, FIL Executive Director Scott Feehan plans to spend an extra mile to make sure those businesses profit in one way or another. Anita Begnaud, CEO for Lafayette Downtown Development District says businesses along Jefferson Street rely heavily on the activity the Festival brings to not only revenue, but new business opportunities as well. “Many of our professional downtown service businesses take advantage of the occasion when the Festival is most vibrant to bring future clients and talent they want to hire, come and enjoy the festival to see Lafayette in its light most good, “Begnaud said. “We’re talking to businesses about how to use the things that happen inside and about the virtual festival, but there’s really no substitute for seeing the city center come alive as it does during that five-day festival.” While this year’s Festival would not be the same as it would be with thousands of people, Feehan says they will do what they can to help those businesses that will be affected. “One thing we’re doing is the HOLIDAY,” Feehan says. “We’ve invited a lot of downtown restaurants and some of our old vendors to come up with a festival-inspired dish.” Feehan is also considering local artists who will be affected as well. “We will have a virtual display on our website,” Feehan said. “We’re putting it all together right now, hopefully we can send some people to those art sellers and businesses as well.” Feehan and his Festival team are collaborating with LUS Fiber this year to create a high-definition channel for the Festival so customers can watch from their own televisions rather than Facebook. Begnaud says she is happy to be working with the festival to bring the community together this year. “I think there are a lot of opportunities for people to come and support downtown businesses throughout the month of April and during the virtual festival,” Begnaud says. “But we are really looking forward to a personal festival, hopefully, in 2022.” Feehan tells us that the festival lineup is expected to be announced in mid-March. ————————————————– —- ———-

