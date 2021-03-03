After the big drop in early 2020, global carbon dioxide emissions have risen sharply – News

The Covid-19 crisis in 2020 caused the largest annual decline in global carbon dioxide emissions related to energy since World War II, according to IEA data released today, but the overall decline of about 6% masks variations extensive depending on the region and time of year.

After reaching a low in April, global emissions retreated strongly and rose above 2019 levels in December. Recent data show that global emissions were 2%, or 60 million tonnes, higher in December 2020 than they were in the same month a year earlier. Large economies led the revival as an increase in economic activity pushed up demand for higher energy and lacked significant policy measures to increase clean energy. Many economies are now seeing emissions rise above pre-crisis levels.

The increase in global carbon emissions at the end of last year is a strong warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide. If governments do not move quickly with the right energy policies, this could jeopardize the world’s historic opportunity to make 2019 the final peak in global emissions, said Dr Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director. In March 2020, the IEA urged governments to put clean energy at the heart of their stimulus economic plans to ensure a sustainable recovery. But our numbers show that we are returning to the carbon-intensive business, as usual. This year is crucial for international climate action and started with high hopes, but these latest numbers are a poignant reminder of the great challenge we face in the rapid transformation of the global energy system.

2020 trends underline the challenge of curbing emissions by ensuring economic growth and energy security. In the midst of a growing number of promises by countries and companies to achieve zero-net emissions by the middle of the century, the return of emissions shows what is likely to happen if those ambitions are not met with quick and tangible action.

Emissions in China for the whole of 2020 increased by 0.8%, or 75 million tons, from 2019 levels driven by China’s economic recovery during the year. China was the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic and lift restrictions, causing its economic activity and emissions to decline from April onwards. China was the only major economy to grow in 2020.

In India, emissions rose above 2019 levels from September as economic activity improved and restrictions eased. In Brazil, the return of road transport activity after the low level of April prompted a recovery in oil demand, while increases in gas demand in the last months of 2020 pushed emissions above 2019 levels during the last quarter.

Emissions in the United States fell by 10% in 2020. But on a monthly basis, after hitting their lowest levels in the spring, they began to retreat. In December, emissions in the US were approaching the first level in the same month in 2019. This was a result of the acceleration of economic activity, as well as the combination of higher natural gas prices and colder weather favoring an increase in consumption of coal.

If current expectations for a global economic response this year are confirmed and in the absence of major policy changes in the world’s largest economies, global emissions are likely to increase in 2021, Dr Birol said. However, there is still reason for optimism. China has set an ambitious carbon neutrality target; the new US administration has rejoined the Paris Agreement and is putting the climate at the heart of policymaking; The European Union is moving forward with the Green Agreement and sustainable recovery plans; India’s stunning success with renewable resources can transform its energy future; and the UK is building global momentum towards stronger climate action at COP26 in November.

Global emissions fell by almost 2 billion tonnes in 2020, the largest absolute decline in history. Most of this about 1 billion tons, which is more than Japan’s annual emissions were due to lower oil use for road transport and aviation. As travel and economic activity increase around the world, oil consumption and emissions are rising again. The record increase in sales of electric vehicles is insufficient to offset the increase in emissions caused by increased road traffic worldwide.

Global emissions from the electricity sector fell by 450 million tonnes in 2020. This resulted in part from lower energy demand, but also from increased electricity generation from solar PV and wind. For the world to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, particularly the limitation of global warming to below 2 C, a reduction in the electricity sector emissions of around 500 million tonnes will have to occur. Even greater annual emissions reductions from electricity generation will be required to put the world on a path in line with 1.5 C heating.

In order to show a sustainable path forward, the IEA will publish on May 18 the first world roadmap for the energy sector to achieve zero-zero emissions by 2050. As part of its focus on driving energy transitions worldwide, the IEA is working with the UK Presidency COP26 to bring together heads of government and ministers at the IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit on 31 March to step up international efforts to reverse zero commitments in concrete energy policies and actions.

In April, the IEA will issue its own Global Energy Review 2021, which will review these years new trends in global energy demand and CO2 emissions.