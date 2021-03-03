Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. There are 872,747 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 872,747 confirmed cases (30,252 active, 820,450 resolved, 22,045 deaths).

_ Canada: 872,747 confirmed cases (30,252 active, 820,450 resolved, 22,045 deaths).*The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

There were 2,457 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 79.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,449 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 2,921.

On Tuesday there were 28 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 284 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 41. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 58.01 per 100,000 people.

24,620,804 tests have been completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 994 confirmed cases (207 active, 781 resolved, six deaths).

There were five new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 39.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 40 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is six.

There were zero new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

198,862 tests have been completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 136 confirmed cases (22 active, 114 resolved, zero deaths).

There were four new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 13.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is three.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

104,715 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,643 confirmed cases (29 active, 1,549 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was a new case on Tuesday. The active case rate is 2.96 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 30 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is four.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

338,114 tests have been completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,435 confirmed cases (37 active, 1,370 resolved, 28 deaths).

There were four new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 4.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two.

There was a new death reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.58 per 100,000 people.

237,782 tests have been completed.

_ Quebec: 288,941 confirmed cases (7,378 active, 271,156 resolved, 10,407 deaths).

On Tuesday there were 588 new cases. The active case rate is 86.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,275 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 754.

There were eight new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 78 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 11. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 121.37 per 100,000 people.

6,320,910 tests have been completed.

_ Ontario: 302,805 confirmed cases (10,546 active, 285,262 resolved, 6,997 deaths).

On Tuesday there were 966 new cases. The active case rate is 71.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,686 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,098.

On Tuesday there were 11 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 113 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 16. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.49 per 100,000 people.

10,933,714 tests have been completed.

_ Manitoba: 31,950 confirmed cases (1,151 active, 29,901 resolved, 898 deaths).

There were 56 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 83.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 405 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 58.

On Tuesday were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.11 per 100,000 people.

533,840 tests have been completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 28,938 confirmed cases (1,492 active, 27,059 resolved, 387 deaths).

There were 137 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 126.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,015 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 145.

On Tuesday were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 32.83 per 100,000 people.

577,151 tests have been completed.

_ Alberta: 134,052 confirmed cases (4,631 active, 127,531 resolved, 1,890 deaths).

There were 257 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 104.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,449 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 350.

On Tuesday were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 37 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is five. The seven-day average death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.74 per 100,000 people.

3,409,039 tests have been completed.

_ British Columbia: 81,367 confirmed cases (4,747 active, 75,255 resolved, 1,365 deaths).

There were 438 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 92.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,509 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 501.

On Tuesday were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.52 per 100,000 people.

1,935,174 tests have been completed.

_ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

8,172 tests have been completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (three active, 39 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

14,559 tests have been completed.

_ Nunavut: 359 confirmed cases (nine active, 349 resolved, one death).

There was a new case on Tuesday. The active case rate is 22.87 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there have been eight new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

8,696 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on March 2, 2021.

Canadian Press