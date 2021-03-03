Peter Kelly to lead KAR Global as Chief Executive Officer

CARMEL, Ind., March 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –KAR Auction Services, Inc. d / b / a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading digital market operator for wholesale used vehicles, announces that Peter Kelly will assume the role of effective Chief Executive Officer April 1, 2021. Kelly has served as president of KAR Global since 2019 and is successful Jim Hallett who has led the company as CEO since 2009 and became Chairman in 2014. Hallett will become CEO of KAR Global and will continue to advise the company on strategic and customer and investor relations issues. Hallett will continue to serve as Chairman of the Global Board of Directors of KAR, with Kelly being appointed as a new CEO starting April 1, 2021.

“Peter Kelly is a pioneer who helped spark KAR ‘s digital transformation nearly a decade ago when he brought OPENLANE to our company, “said Hallett.” Over the past few years, we have worked closely to sharpen our strategy, evolve KAR ‘s operating model, and expand the company’ s leadership position in the digital used car markets. Peter is a brave, decisive leader with a history of building high-performing teams, and his entrepreneurial mindset makes him the perfect choice for our people and for the future of KAR. “I’m confident that his leadership for our company and our industry will continue to deliver significant value to our customers and shareholders.”

Kelly joined KAR in 2011 through the acquisition of the OPENLANE company where he served as co-founder, president and CEO. At KAR, it rapidly scaled startup technology to become the world’s largest online private label online auction platform supporting more than 40 OEM brands and financial institutions. Kelly became chief technology officer of KAR in 2013, was named president of the KAR digital services group in 2014, and was promoted to president of KAR in 2019. In his role as president, Kelly was responsible for all units of KAR business, operations and brands and oversaw the company’s historic shift to 100% digital by 2020. Most recently, Kelly led the company’s acquisition of BacklotCars, the fastest-growing trader platform in United States.

Over the coming months, Hallett and Kelly will work closely to ensure a smooth transition of management responsibilities as the company’s strategic priorities continue to advance.

“The opportunity to lead KAR further into our digital future is humble and exciting,” Kelly said. “The used car industry is evolving, creating new opportunities for growth and expansion in North America and internationally. Our combination of digital capabilities and physical infrastructure is unrivaled in the industry and positions us well to seize these opportunities. I remain committed to investing in people, data and technology to deliver great results for our customers and achieve our business goals. ”

Hallett joined the company in 1993 as president of ADESA Canada. He became CEO of ADESA in 1996 and led the company IPO in 2004. In 2007, Hallett architected the acquisition of ADESA with leverage and merged with rescue auto auction provider Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (“IAA”). Hallett acquired the combined public company in 2009 as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and in 2019, led the successful IAA spin-off that generated significant value for KAR shareholders. Under Hallett’s leadership, KAR completed the acquisition of more than 50 wholesale auctions and other businesses, expanding the company throughout North America AND Europe and annual sales growing to nearly 6 million vehicles in 2018. Hallett is the recipient of numerous industry and business awards including the 2014 National Entrepreneur of the Year and is widely known for his active philanthropy and tireless advocacy for health, the safety and well-being of the employee and the auction clients.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with him, to work with him and to learn from Jimmy,” Kelly continued. “And I’m very fortunate to start my term as CEO from a position of strength reinforced by Jim ‘s love for this industry and company, as well as his commitment to safety and innovation.”

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d / b / a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), offers retailers and buyers throughout the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven marketing solutions. KAR Global’s unique platform ultimately supports the entire car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of approximately 3.1 million units worth approximately $ 30 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile markets reduce risk, improve transparency and modernize customer transactions in around 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees all over the country United States, Canada, Mexico, URUGUAY, MB and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.comand follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks .

Statements looking forward

Certain statements contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties. In particular, statements made that are not historical facts may be future statements. Words such as “should”, “can”, “will”, “predicts”, “expects”, “aims”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “evaluations” and similar expressions identify looking ahead declarations. Such statements are based on current management expectations, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, expressed or implied by these future statements. . Factors that may cause or contribute to such changes include those uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business and the economy as a whole, and those other issues discovered in the Company Securities Commission records. The Company assumes no obligation to update future statements.

