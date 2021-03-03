Karnataka minister vaccinated at home, Center demands report | News from Bengaluru







Patil, 64, and his wife received the beating at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district. This is not allowed in the protocol. We have requested a report from the state, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in New Delhi. Bengaluru: BC Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday sparked controversy after giving a Covid-19 vaccine injection at home instead of a designated hospital on Tuesday.Patil, 64, and his wife received the beating at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district. This is not allowed in the protocol. We have requested a report from the state, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in New Delhi. The minister and his wife Vanaja were vaccinated at his Hirekerur residence, 330 km from Bengaluru, on Day 2 of the trip to cover people over the age of 60 and those 45-plus with co-illness.

Patil, who tested positive for Covid-19 last August, wrote on Twitter about this: He got the # COVID19 vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur home from Govt. doctors today. While Made in India vaccines are being highly valued by many countries, some interest groups are spreading false information about vaccines.

Dr ZR Makandar, Hirekerur health official, said that according to the instructions, vaccines should be administered at designated vaccine centers in taluks and districts. The minister asked us to vaccinate him at his apartment, so we went there, he said. The Union Ministry of Health noted him after the video and photos went viral and he was checked on social media for VVIP culture. Some people raised questions about Patils’ decision.

Health Minister K Sudhakar confirmed that the protocol is to get a vaccine in the hospital. He expressed dissatisfaction with Patils’ behavior. Without prior permission, no one can go home to be vaccinated. Wrong is wrong, said Sudhakar. The state government issued a notice of cause for Haveri health officer Dr Jayanand. The Netizens were outraged because Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many central ministers went to the hospital for beatings. Opposition parties in Karnataka used the opportunity to attack the Yediyurappa government. In this government, anyone can do whatever they want, said former Prime Minister and JD (S) HD leader Kumaraswamy.

Patil said he had not committed any crime and wanted to avoid public concern. Did I commit a theft or robbery? I only got the vaccine at home, he said.

He said it was good that the incident was made public as it would inspire others to shoot. He said that if he had gone to the hospital, it would have caused trouble to the people waiting there.

Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa also defended it, saying it was not an issue. It does not matter where the vaccine is administered. The most important thing is that he got it, he said. BJP exclaims Nehru

Defending Patil, Karnataka BJP accused Congress of double standards and reminded them of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehrus VVIP culture, citing an anecdote on Madhya Pradeshs Raj Bhavan’s website. During Nehrus’s visit to Bhopal, Raj Bhavan’s staff realized that they did not have their favorite Nehrus 555 cigarette brand. The staff sent an airplane to Indore to lift a package from the air. The BJP state unit wrote on Twitter: Was Nehru a King and the rules of democracy do not apply to him? There is a lot of difference between smoking and vaccinating yourself.

