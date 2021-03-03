Australia extends pandemic border closure by three months

SYDNEY Australia will extend its international border closure for at least three months until mid-June, continuing the country’s self-imposed isolation to keep the coronavirus away.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said health officials had advised the government “the Covid-19 situation overseas continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk to Australia, including the emergence of more transmissible variants”.

As a result, strict border controls will continue until June 17th, he said on Tuesday.

Australia closed its international border at the start of the pandemic, shutting down most non-citizens except in special circumstances.

The caps were also imposed on the number of Australians allowed to return each week, leaving tens of thousands stranded overseas.

Allowed travelers to the country must spend thousands of dollars to complete the 14-day hotel quarantine upon arrival.

Australia has been relatively successful in controlling the spread of Covid-19, with just under 29,000 cases recorded in a population of 25 million and some virus restrictions now in place.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .





Read Next