Temperatures quarrel over Frances vaccine strategy

The vaccination campaign in France, which has been heavily criticized for its slow progress, has begun to reduce Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people over 80 years of age. But as the number of cases among young adults increases, the government must decide whether more restrictions on the spread of the virus are needed.

President Emmanuel Macron tried to sound optimistic on Monday when asked by a young man on the outskirts of Stains in Paris if the government could make life easier by banning nationwide coronavirus from 6pm to 6pm. morning one hour later each night. “We have to keep it for a few more weeks, four to six weeks,” Macron said.

Hours later, Macron Health Minister Olivier Véran had to tell the bad news: the target date was a minimum, and people should not count on any relaxation soon because “the stop time and the current restrictions will be in force for at least the next four to six weeks ”.

Since the New Year, France has come to the brink of imposing blockade measures as required by many doctors and epidemiologists and as approved in Germany and the UK, but so far has been rejected by Macron. He hopes existing vaccinations and controls – including the continued closure of restaurants and bars – will be enough to protect hospitals from an uncontrollable increase in new Covid-19 patients.

Gendarmes try to disperse the Parisians along the Seine River last week. President Emmanuel Macron wary of imposing another nationwide blockade on a weary population © Thomas Coex / AFP / Getty

More than 85,000 of France’s 67 million people have been killed by the pandemic in the past year, but Macron is wary of imposing another nationwide blockade on a tired population. There has been a heated debate in recent weeks over the merits of his determination to keep schools open unlike anywhere else in Europe, but at the same time many French people break the current rules by holding secret parties or ignoring the curfew. Nor does the president want to cause further damage to the economy.

“It was a risky bet, but it remains similar to the strategies seen elsewhere in Europe,” said Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva. “Leaders basically wait until the situation is extreme to respond with tough measures – like in the UK or Portugal around Christmas.”

Flahault recommends a “zero Covid” strategy of complete suppression, not least because of the rapid spread of new virus variants in Europe. These variants are more infectious than early forms of the virus and in some cases will mitigate the effectiveness of slow-rising vaccines across the continent.

“The situation is very tense because it can get out of control at any moment with an exponential increase in the infection curve,” he said, noting that new cases in France had risen from an already high plateau of around 11,000 a day in December to 20,000 now, which made it impractical to find contacts or group content. In the UK, which has a population of similar size, the latest figures show almost 6,400 new cases a day.

After two nationwide blockades in the spring and fall of last year, the French government has so far this year adopted a piecemeal approach to dealing with ever-increasing infections. He has placed blockades only over the weekend in Dunkirk in the north and Nice in the south and has placed 20 departments, including the entire Paris region, under heightened supervision.

If Macron’s blocking decisions have had mixed reviews – some in France say they are too strict and others insist they are not strict enough – his treatment of the other anti-Covid weapon at his disposal, vaccination, has been condemned. radically from all sides.

This is partly because the EU as a whole has been slower than the UK and US in producing and procuring vaccines, leaving Macron and Clément Beaune, his European minister, in defense as they sing praises of the policy. joint EU procurement.

“The message here is, ‘We need to show that the EU works and is benefiting us,'” said Georgina Wright of the think-tank Institut Montaigne in Paris.

However, even when compared to its EU neighbors, the country’s vaccination program has fallen short. “This is the biggest problem for France,” Wright said. “Shockingly shocking and it really is a French problem.”

France has struggled to speed up its vaccination campaign since it began in late December, but still aims to have delivered a blow to all adults wanting one by the end of the summer.

The country has administered 6.7 doses of vaccine per 100 people to its population since February 28, according to Our Data World, placing it at the back of the EU package and far behind the global openers such as the UK with 31 , The US on 23 and Israel on 95. In Europe, Denmark had reached 10.8, Spain 8.2, Germany 7.6 and Italy 7.2.

Health officials in France insisted that one reason for the slow spread is that they initially focused narrowly on the elderly living in nursing homes and vulnerable transgender people. They also believed they had to move carefully given the extremely high levels of skepticism about vaccines among the French.

Another more embarrassing reason is France’s failure to make the most of deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccines that started arriving a month ago and will increase significantly in March and April. Macron himself erroneously said in late January that all indications were that AstraZeneca was “almost ineffective” for those over the age of 65, when in fact there was simply insufficient data at the time.

This week the government reversed its decision not to use AstraZeneca for over 65 years, and the vaccination rate is expected to increase. Still, as of Monday, France had used only 24 percent of the 1.1 million Oxford / AstraZeneca doses it had received, according to health ministry data.

In contrast, France had used about 90 percent of the 4.2 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine it has received so far.

“France managed the first part of the pandemic better than the UK, but the second part, since we had the vaccine, was managed much better in the UK than in France,” said Nicolas Bouzou, an economist at Asterès Consulting. “They added mistakes alongside mistakes in vaccination.”

The question now is whether the French vaccination program can be accelerated in time to avoid the need for new austerity measures.

“Betting that infections will fall with current restrictions is not entirely impossible so political leaders can support their hopes,” Flahault said. “But if infections increase, these places will have lost valuable time.”