



People claiming Universal Credit can get 800 to help with emergency expenses such as urgent home repairs or funeral expenses. On top of their usual Universal Loan payment that covers costs like rent or childcare, people may receive additional payments for unforeseen circumstances. Plaintiffs who have to deal with a broken pot or paying funeral costs may be eligible for budget advances – reports Northants Live These payments will be made once and will eventually have to be repaid through regular Universal Credit installments, which will be lower until the debt is repaid. It should be noted that the debt will have to be repaid even if the claimant ceases to receive the Universal Credit. The smallest amount a person can borrow is 100. It is possible to get up to: 348 if the plaintiff is single

464 if they are part of a couple

812 if they have children What will be given will depend on whether the plaintiff has savings over 1,000 and can repay the loan. To qualify for a budget advance, all of the following must apply: The Claimant has received Universal Loans, Employment Assistance and Support, Income Support, Jobseeker Assistance or State Pension Loans for six months or more, unless they need the money to help them start a new job or stay at work

They have earned less than 2,600 (3,600 together per couple) over the past six months

They have repaid every previous budgeting loan To apply for a budget advance, applicants will need to contact their local Jobcentre Plus job trainer for assistance. To qualify for Universal Loans a person must first be low-income or out of work altogether. Furthermore, claimants must be between the ages of 18 and the state pension age, have less than 16,000 savings and live in the UK. Keep up to date with local updates in your area by adding your zip code below As long as a claimant is eligible, they will receive income tailored to their circumstances, but all claimants will receive a minimum of 342.72 and 594.04. The Universal Loan can take up to five weeks to pay off once an initial application is made. Beyond this universal loan will be repaid once a month, usually to a bank, building company or credit union account. After the initial payment, claimants will be paid on the same date of each month.







