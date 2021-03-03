Large glowing sharks spotted lurking in New Zealand waters | 1 NEWS





Large sharks glowing in the dark can be found off the east coast of New Zealand, scientists have discovered. Bioluminescence of a kitefin shark. Source: Supplied The deep sea urchin shark, the waist lantern shark and the southern lantern shark were all found to produce their own light, glowing blue. They were found during a NIWA Tangaroa research trip to Chatham Rise last January. The research team of Belgian marine biologist Jrme Mallefet joined the journey in search of stinging sharks. He says their previous research on bioluminescent sharks is based primarily on the study of their carcasses after death. “They look at the fish skin and say, ‘Oh, it has small light bodies, so it needs to be light,'” he says. “So, I decided, we would take the opportunity to come to New Zealand and document them brilliantly.” Scientists had previously identified these three species of sharks, but this is the first time they have been discovered to be brilliant. Marine biologist Jrme Mallefet Mallefet, Belgium holding a black shark. Dr Mallefet was aboard a trip to Tangaroa in Chatham Rise to document the brilliant abilities of some sharks in New Zealand waters. Source: Supplied Light is created by thousands of photophores, small organs that emit light into the outer layer of shark skin. Photophores contain photocytes, which are cells with enzymes that catalyze to produce light. It comes out as a blue glow. “They are shining in the dark. They are not producing sparkles. They are shining for a long time,” says Mallefet. They live in almost total darkness, at depths of more than 200 meters. The kitefin shark, which grows to about 1.8mi tall, has now been confirmed as the largest illuminated beads known, researchers say. Bioluminescence of two shark species discovered in New Zealand. Source: Supplied They believe that brightness has multiple purposes, including against lighting a type of camouflage that works by producing light that matches their silhouette with the sea above them. Mallefet hopes the team will return and continue their studies at Chatham Rise. He thinks there may be brighter sharks hiding in New Zealand waters. “This first experimental study of three species of shark light from New Zealand provides an insight into the diversity of shark bioluminescence and highlights the need for more research to help understand these unusual deep-sea inhabitants: sharks with shine “. The research was recently published in the journal Limits in Marine Science.

