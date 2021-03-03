Lanka seeks Indian and Muslim support to overcome UNHRC Hump

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has urgently taken three major decisions with a view to gaining the support of India and Muslim states at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, where a vote will be taken later this month on a resolution which incites him to human unrest the alleged violations and crimes of war.

For starters, Sri Lanka set up a Secretariat for a Trilateral Maritime Security System which was proposed by a conference of National Security Advisers at the instance of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in November 2020. The Lankan Government was stepping down on the issue. , as it has good relations with China, developing power in the Indian Ocean with growing economic stocks in Sri Lanka.

India’s plan was to pull Sri Lanka and the Maldives into a maritime security facility in the Indian Ocean against China’s growing intrusions. Sri Lanka, which, as previously stated, was withdrawing to set up the structure, finally decided to set it up because it had become an urgent necessity to get India’s support at the UNHRC, where, at present, only ten of the 47 members are ultimately pro-Sri Lanka. In the Council, India had made a vague note hinting that it could abstain. This caused concern in Sri Lanka by making Foreign Secretary Adm.Prof. Jayanath Colombage to appeal for India ‘s support through interviews at Hindu and India Today. He described India as “Mother India” which should not disappoint Sri Lanka.

India was visibly annoyed when the Lankan government withdrew from a written commitment to provide a project to build, operate and transfer the Eastern Container Terminal to the port of Colombo in India and Japan. India was not convinced about Colombo’s prayer that port unions and nationalists were against the project going to India. New Delhi suspected the hidden hand of Beijing running a terminal in the port of Colombo.

India’s stay in Geneva (where it upheld the rights of the Tamil minority) seemed to stem from frustration over the issue of the container terminal. Lack of trust in Sri Lanka, India was cold when Sri Lanka said India and Japan could help develop the Western Container Terminal in the port of Colombo.

Realizing the importance of the situation, the Lankan cabinet made a more concrete offer at the West Container Terminal on March 1st. The approved cabinet document said that the West Container Terminal (WCT) will be developed as a Limited Public-Private Company in partnership with the Adani Ports of India and the Special Economic Limited Zone (APSEZ Consortium) together with its representative local John Keells Holding PLC (APSEZ Consortium) and the Port Authority of Sri Lanka (SLPA).

Accordingly, the Construction, Operation and Transfer Plan approved by a Cabinet Negotiating Committee was sent to the High Commission of India and the Embassy of Japan to name the investors. Subsequently, the proposals from the Adani Group and the Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ Consortium) were approved by the Indian High Commission. However, no investor has been appointed by the Japanese government yet, the March 1 cabinet newspaper said.

The Appointed Cabinet of Negotiations presented their recommendations based on the discussions held with both parties and the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Ports. The terminal will be developed on a 35-year basis of Construction, Operation and Transfer with the aforementioned stakeholders, the government said. .

However, India’s reaction to this proposal is not yet known. Apparently she wants to wait and see before moving on to the offer.

Another major decision taken to overcome the pit at the UNHRC in Geneva is the delayed one to allow the burial of the bodies of COVID-19 victims in Iranaitivu, a group of two small islands off the northwest coast of Sri Lanka in the Gulf of Mannar.

But the decision to allow the burial, which came after a year of rejection on specific environmental grounds, is not guaranteed to gain brownie points among Muslim nations at the UNHRC after it was rejected by the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Council Vice President Hilmy Ahamed said: “The shocking news of the government suggesting burial in the Iranthivu Islands is a bigger mistake than the forced burning of over 300 Muslims.”

“Jeniffer Perera’s committee clearly approved burial in all Muslim burial sites, subject to strict observance of quarantine rules and placement of the body in dual-body bags. What more is needed when science has proven beyond any doubt that the corona virus cannot contaminate groundwater sources? “

“The dead could not spread the disease and they would certainly spread the sewage from the quarantine centers. “

“How did the bright boys choose an inhabited island if they still believe the virus can pollute groundwater?” “It’s no wonder we live in a country like no other.”

Iranaitivu is an inhabited island, albeit with a small population of Tamil Catholic fishermen. It also has a naval base. The island has no sources of drinking water.

The Muslim Council is considering going to the Supreme Court with an appeal against the ruling, Ahamed added.