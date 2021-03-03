Disagreement in Congress: Rahulhits at G23, says he was attacked by his party people – New Indian Express

from YEARS

NEW DELHI: Amid attacks by the group of 23 opposing Congress leaders, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said he was criticized by his party leaders after he pushed for the Youth Congress and NSUI elections.

Answering a question about congressional internal democracy, Gandhi, who was attending a webinar hosted by U.S. Cornell University via video conference, said he was the “first person” to say that democratic elections within the party are absolutely critical. .

“I am the person who postponed the elections in the youth organization and the student organization and I had a serious beating in the press for that. I was literally crucified to make choices. I was attacked by the people of my party. I am the first person to say “Democratic elections within the party are absolutely critical, but it is interesting to me that this question is not asked of any other political party,” he said.

"I am the first person to say that democratic elections within the party are absolutely critical, but it is interesting to me that this question is not asked of any other political party. No one asked why there is no internal democracy in BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party, he added.

The Wayanad MP said that the ideology of the Congress is the ideology of the Constitution, so it is more important for the party to be democratic.

“But they ask about Congress because there is a reason. We are an ideological party and our ideology is the ideology of the Constitution, so it is more important for us to be democratic,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks come amid a recent rally in Jammu of congressional leaders, including G-23 or 23 senior opposition leaders, who last year questioned the party’s functioning in a letter to the caretaker president. Sonia Gandhi and demanded reforms in the organization. They also demanded internal elections in Congress.

Various leaders including Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma have stated that the Congress party is “weakening” and they are raising their voice for the improvement of the party.

He also said that the party should change and be modest to fight the arrogance of BJP, while adding that after 2014 the opposition is fighting the battle for India and not for taking power.

In a conversation with India’s former chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu, now a professor at Cornell University in the US, Gandhi said the congressional party should be open to the people and submit to them, bringing together resistance against Modi government.

Asked what his vision is for Congress in the face of recent electoral losses, the former congressional chief said, “Gather the resistance. Bring the resistance together. There is resistance on all fronts, many different types of people, many different types of the ideas and party of Congress must have the humility, flexibility and respect to absorb them. “

“She has to change herself, she has to turn into playing that role. Remember when we started the Congress party, she was basically joining the resistance, we called it passive resistance in those days because we’re not in a kind of resistance, we still we are not, so we will never do anything by force, anything aggressively, anything strange, all polite, all beautiful, but we will bring together the power of India, “he affirmed.

Gandhi said Congress should open itself to the Indian people and present itself to them.

“It has to be modest because it is fighting arrogance. So that’s what the Congress party has to do. It ‘s not an easy transformation, it’ s a difficult transformation,” he noted.

Gandhi said many people are not happy with what is happening in the country right now and Congress should keep all these forces together.

“I actually believe that not only the Congress party, the opposition after 2014 is no longer fighting for power, we are now fighting for India. For me we are now fighting a battle for India,” he said.

“Before 2014, we were fighting elections to win the elections, we were fighting for power, now that game has changed because the rules have now completely changed. We have no institutions to protect us,” he claimed.

Gandhi said India was essentially about a “negotiation” in which India decided there would be a free and fair power struggle and that is what happened until 2014.

“You mentioned it was a short period of Emergency where the Congress party was wrong, I’m the first to say it. But that changed in 2014 (with the Modi government coming to power). “There is no free power struggle in India anymore which means we have to fight for India now,” he said.

