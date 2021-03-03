Saldanha Bay residents want other boats fully controlled after drug hit R583m





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Cape Town – On the second largest drug bust to be made in South Africa, police seized a massive shipment of cocaine in the Saldanha Bay port valued at R583 million. Police found 973 blocks of compressed cocaine in three compartments of a fishing boat. Ten foreign nationals, four Bulgarians and six from Myanmar, are expected to appear in Magistrates’ Court in Vredenburg today after being arrested Monday night and charged with drug trafficking. Police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said investigations were ongoing as detectives sought to determine the origin and intended destination of the shipment. Gatvol spokesman Ashraf Schutt, who witnessed the operation, said the criminals took advantage of the fact that Saldanha was a small port with fewer police. Police have been monitoring the situation for the past few weeks. As a result from yesterday (Monday), traffic police were patrolling near the port entrance and somehow waiting for the ship to arrive. The people of Saldanha have had enough of the drug smuggling operations that are taking place in the port, as it has created unemployment because only foreigners work there. We need better security because it shows that this drug smuggling has been going on for months, if not years. We believe there was a quantity of drugs being smuggled into the port without us knowing because people are driving up and down loading items. Things like these do not happen right away. It’s an ongoing operation, and they’ve probably tested the basics twice, he said. Schutt said the community wanted the port to be closed to allow police to fully control the ships. The community had a meeting after they heard about the bust and wanted it closed because we need to protect our assets. Our children are dying from drugs and gangsterism and there are bad criminal elements within the community, Schutt said. Saldanha Bay Mayor’s corporate services and public safety committee member Andre Truter said the bust was an example of how effective the intelligence police were. Hope this will lead to source and destination. It’s a big breakthrough to keep drugs away from our communities and young people. It’s a big blow to organized crime and it will show them that they can not choose small municipalities and think they will find a safe haven, Truter said. National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole praised the team involved in the bust and encouraged them to build a strong case to ensure the suspects receive harsh sentences. South Africa should not be used as a transit point or destination for the illicit drug trade. We have a responsibility to remove drugs from our streets. This is a welcome disruption and a major blow to organized drug crime, Sitole said. [email protected] Kepi ​​Argus







