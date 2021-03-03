Coronavirus Direct Updates March 3, 2021

The cumulative number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country exceeded 1.54 crore on Tuesday (until 7 pm). This includes 67,32,944 healthcare workers (HCW) who received the first dose and 26,85,665 HCW who received the second dose.

Also 4,34,981 beneficiaries over the age of 60 have received the vaccine so far along with 60,020 beneficiaries aged 45 and over with co-illness, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

You can track cases of coronaviruses, deaths, and national and state testing levels here. A list of Helpline State numbers is also available.

Here are the latest updates:

Goa

Goa CM Pramod Sawant gets the vaccine

Goa Prime Minister Pramod Sawant received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a primary health center near Panaji on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old politician is a trained doctor and falls into the category of health professionals.

A nurse explained to Mr. Sawant inoculation procedure before receiving stroke at primary health center in Sankhalim in North Goa district.

Speaking to reporters after being inoculated, Mr Sawant said people should not be afraid of getting the vaccine.

“I received blows to strengthen people’s confidence in the vaccine,” he said, adding that there are no major complaints from people who have received the vaccine.

SYRIA

India is ready to work with the UN to secure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Syria

India, which has shipped critical supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to nations around the world, has said it is ready to work with the United Nations and its agencies to ensure that doses are given to Syrian people facing severe situation consisting of pandemic, overwintering and food insecurity.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly high-level panel on the human rights situation in Syria on Tuesday, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Nagaraj Naidu said India continues to stand with the people of Syria in severe hour of need.

national

Five states are seeing tremendous growth in new daily cases

There is a huge increase in new daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

Last week, Maharashtra showed an increase in the number of new daily cases. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 new daily cases have been reported in the state. Chhattisgarh reported 259 cases, Punjab 383 and Madhya Pradesh 297, the ministry said.

She affirmed that people should consider the importance of adhering to proper COVID-19 behavior. This is essential for breaking the virus transmission chain and curbing the spread of the disease, he stated.

national

Do not create buffer stock of COVID-19 vaccines: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health called on States / UT to use the capacity of 100% of private hospitals operating as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) and said that private hospitals not under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Scheme of Central Government Health (CGHS) and State Insurance Schemes can also be used as CVCs.

There is no shortage of vaccines, adequate doses of vaccines to be distributed to all hospitals operating as CVCs, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

States / UTs have been told to ensure that adequate distribution of vaccines is done to all hospitals [government and private] for the entire duration for which the hearings are scheduled, the notice said.

He said that States / UT should not maintain, reserve, conserve or create a state of reserve at the State and district level.

KARNATAKA

Karnataka told him to tighten border vigilance

In the wake of the outbreak of group explosions in the city and several other places, a team of officials from the Union government has urged the State to strengthen vigilance at the Kerala and Maharashtra borders and also increase contact tracking.

The Central Team consisting of a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and two doctors arrived in the city on Monday to review the COVID-19 safety precautions and control measures in the city.

WASHINGTON

Biden hopes America returns to normal by this time next year

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he hopes the United States, the country hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, would be normal at the same time next year.

When do I think things will return to normal? I have been warned not to answer this because we do not know for sure. But my hope is, at this time next year, we will return to normalcy, Mr Biden told reporters at the White House.