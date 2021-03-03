Attacks on healthcare in Syria take catastrophic damage: IRC | Conflict news

As Syria marks nearly 10 years since the start of its bloody conflict, a new report shows the pervasive and devastating impact that a decade of fighting has had on health care institutions, health workers and civilians.

The report, published Wednesday by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and a number of its Syrian partner organizations, highlights the ways in which the war has turned hospitals from shelters into dangerous areas to date.

Shocking testimonies from more than 300 people, including 74 health workers in the 13 sub-districts of the governors of Aleppo and Idlib provide a deeper insight into what life is like for Syrians living in conflict.

The war, now widely seen as a mediated conflict, began shortly after the Syrians in 2011 joined a wave of anti-government Arab Spring uprisings taking place across the region.

In response, authorities launched a brutal crackdown on dissent. Millions fled the country and hundreds of thousands have been killed since then.

Hospitals and clinics have been targeted and destroyed in cities across the country amid fighting between Russian and Iranian-backed government forces and armed rebels.

Nearly 60 percent of civilians interviewed for the report were directly affected by an attack on a health facility, service or workshop over the past 10 years, the IRC said.

This deliberate targeting of health care has caused many health workers to fear for their lives and for their families. According to the report, about 70 percent of the health workforce has fled the country, leaving only one Syrian doctor for every 10,000 civilians.

With an acute shortage of medical equipment and resources, many doctors reported working at least 80 hours a week in an effort to compensate, the report said, adding that other medical practitioners often perform their work amid violence and without appropriate equipment. .

A country that once produced 90 percent of the medicines required in the country now faces catastrophic shortages, the report found.

Human Rights Doctors have documented 595 attacks on healthcare in Syria since 2011 and the IRC said it has documented at least 24 attacks on its programs in northwestern Syria in the last two years alone.

Misty Buswell, communications director for IRC, told Al Jazeera that Syria’s health sector has been devastated.

We know in northwestern Syria, for example, the UN has said that 50 per cent of health institutions are no longer functioning, she said.

Al Jazeera Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, said the hospitals had been repeatedly bombed by Syrian government forces and Russia in what has been described as a systematic campaign to force the opposition to surrender.

Hospitals were razed

Government-led offensives have pushed back what is left of opposition groups, they are now confined to Idlib province, an overcrowded enclave in the northwestern region of the country,

Idlib, which was dubbed a dumping ground for evacuees fleeing government offensives in other parts of the country, is now facing a raging coronavirus pandemic as many of its healthcare facilities have been destroyed.

A doctor interviewed for the report who works at a hospital in Idlib for the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said he has been displaced from his home 25 times since the beginning of the conflict. Kamel * works between 60 and 84 hours a week.

One of the biggest challenges we face is working in a medical institution that can be targeted at any time by air strikes. I have witnessed several attacks, whether in health centers or hospitals, in some areas and I was inside these premises at the time, he said.

A stretcher outside a hospital after Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib [File: Izzeddin Idilbi/Anadolu]

Similarly, Sayed *, another doctor in Idlib, witnessed several attacks. A hospital where he worked was razed to the ground by airstrikes.

It was a disaster, Sayed said. There was no time to do anything to prepare or evacuate. We were all under the rubble.

The attack killed five staff members and three patients, he said.

Among the most difficult moments are also when children and pregnant women are among the victims of the war, Sayed said.

When a patient dies, it is a terrible feeling. Especially when the family comes later or the mother, crying and crying for the lost child. These are very bad moments. All those. We have lived many moments like this.

Other doctors, such as Nabeel *, noted that the worst moments are those that follow the bombing, when fighter jets drop barrels and vacuum bombs on a residential area.

Each building tends to house approximately 20 families, Nabeel said, which means that large numbers of injured people are usually rushed to hospital at the same time starting a desperate quarrel over supplies and staff.

And he said there is always the fear that the objects you are in will be targeted. There is a joke that says armed opposition groups are not building their bases near hospitals because they know hospitals will be targeted.

Disabled health care system

The accumulated effect of years of attacks on health infrastructure has destroyed services. The report found that the attacks left the country’s health system struggling to meet the growing needs of 12 million people in need of health care.

Lack of much-needed medicines and supplies has also exacerbated the situation.

Health in Syria has been further crippled by the repeated removal of medical supplies from aid columns by the parties to the conflict, the report said, as well as the long-term closure of three of the four UN-mandated border crossings by neighboring Jordan, Iraq and Turkey.

There are hundreds of patients with chronic heart disease, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, cancer who need periodic visits to health centers, said Gaith *, a nurse at an IRC clinic in Idlib.

After these attacks, many centers were forced to close or relocate to a safer area, which negatively affected patients.

The events of the last 10 years have affected the mental and psychological health of people. According to the report, two-thirds of respondents indicate that their well-being has been negatively affected by attacks on health institutions.

Many, including pregnant women, were too scared to enter health care facilities.

My house was bombed while I was pregnant, said Layla * from Atareb in Aleppo.

I suffered from severe bleeding and lost my first child. I was unable to go to the clinic because I was afraid of the bombings, she said.

Al Jazeera Zeina Khodr said a ceasefire in Syria appears to be largely sustained.

But this has not alleviated the humanitarian crisis. The violence has caused critical damage to the Syrian health sector, affecting the ability of millions of people to receive proper health care, she said.

In its recommendations, the IRC urged the international community to reaffirm the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and to intensify diplomatic efforts to end the violence.

He also called for increased humanitarian aid and access, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protecting and expanding access to health and humanitarian services should be a priority to ensure Syrians achieve the right to health and well-being, she said.

Names marked with an asterisk * have been changed to protect identities.